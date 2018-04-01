Newly confirmed CBN DGs, MPC members resume work

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

After confirmation by the Senate House of Assembly, Aisha Ahmad and Edward Adamu have assumed duty as substantive deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) alongside three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Ahmad and Adamu assumed duty on Wednesday, March 28 after being screened and confirmed by the Senate Committee on Banking and Finance, last week.

Also, the trio of Adeola Adenikinju, Robert Asogwa and Aliyu Sanusi on Wednesday formally commenced their tenure as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele congratulated the new Deputy Governors and members of the MPC on their respective appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

Emefiele, flanked by Adebayo Adelabu and Joseph Okwu Nnanna, the Deputy Governors in charge of Operations and Financial System Stability (FSS), respectively, expressed gladness that the bank now has a full complement of deputy governors to enable it to operate optimally as well as the required quorum to enable the MPC to hold its statutory meetings for formulating monetary and credit policy.

He, therefore, charged the deputy governors and MPC members to bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their new responsibilities, stressing that much was expected of them. He urged them to

Ahmad, Adamu and the three new MPC members subsequently subscribed to their oaths of office, administered by the acting director, corporate secretariat at the CBN, Alice Karau.

Thereafter, the Director, Monetary Policy Department (MPD), Moses Tule, read out the Charter of the MPC to new members before they retired into their maiden MPC retreat preparatory to the first MPC meeting for 2018 scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

