NEPAC Maiden Lecture, Awards Holds Thursday

The maiden edition of the Nigeria Eminent Personalities And Corporates Awards (NEPAC) holds on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Awards organizing committee, Mr. Lanre Alabi, the Awards is to recognize few persons and some organizations who have made outstanding contributions in their spheres of endeavor and will be preceded by a lecture as part of our contribution to the process of nation building and economic growth.

“The choice of the awardees was made after a rigorous and meticulous consideration by the organizing committee and the management of NEPAC Awards.

The statement also noted that Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Dr Okechukwu Enalemah, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority, Mrs Hadiza Bala Usman, a representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Governor and president , United Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero are among the dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance at the NEPAC Awards.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Akpan Ekpo of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) will be delivering a talk on the topic: Diversification – Path to Economic Recovery and Growth.

The occasion will be used to x-ray topical economic issues facing the nation as Heads of Government Agencies, captains of Industry, Analysts and other distinguished persons will be in attendance.

The NEPAC Awards was instituted to identify and honour outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant impact in their various fields and have contributed meaningfully to the development of the economy.

