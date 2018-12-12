 NEITI advises politicians to focus campaigns on anti-corruption

The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has advised that discourse on fight against corruption should be sustained in the on-going political campaigns ahead of 2019 elections.

Mr. Isah Mahmoud Dutse, Chairman NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) gave the advice at the 2018 commemoration of the International Anti- Corruption day, in Abuja.

Dutse was represented by Mr Bernard , Member NSWG at the 2018 Anti-Corruption day with the Theme “ Corruption: An impediment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with Campaign Slogan “United Against Corruption’’.

“With Nigeria going to the polls early next year, it is imperative to sustain the already garnered momentum in the fight against corruption.

“It is for this purpose that policies and strategies to combat corruption must be kept alive in the campaign discourse and made one of the cardinal issues in the forthcoming election.

“I, therefore urge my fellow citizens to keep the issue alive throughout the on-going campaign,’’ he said.

He also charged Nigerians to demand for transparent and credible electoral process focused on the issues relevant to sustainable development and well-being of citizens.

“Nigerians must demand for effective and efficient implementation of laws and dissuasive sanctions for offences.

“Also, emphasis on tackling corruption from the roots and closing the doors to illicit activities before they happen,’’ he added.

This, he said would preserve the integrity of the system and save the nation valuable resources for sustainable development.

HE further urged citizens to continue to demand for deployment and enforcement of ethical codes and procedure for enhanced service delivery.

“we must all be united against corruption to ensure sustainable development,’’ he noted.

Earlier in her address of welcome, Mrs Lilian Ekeanyanwu, Head, Technical Unit on Governance and Anti –Corruption Reforms (TURGA) said that there was need for a credible election to be held in the country.

According to her, Nigeria has been early signatory to the anti-corruption treaty as adopted by the United Nations 15 years ago.

She said that corruption had been one factor that drew the nation backward irrespective of the fact that government had show interest in anti-corruption fight.

She said that elimination of corruption would help the achievement of sustainable development goals in the country.

“We as citizens must support government effort to fight corruption to help growth and development in the country,’’ She said. (NAN)

