NDLEA FCT nabs 147 drug dealers, seizes $1.9m in one month

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT Command, said on Tuesday that it arrested 147 suspected drug dealers and seized various consignment of drugs.

Mrs Chinyere Obijuru, Commander, NDLEA FCT Command, told newsmen in Abuja that the command in its sting operation that commenced on September 1, also seized fake 100 dollar bills amounting to One Million, nine hundred thousand dollars.

Obiajulu said that the crackdown on drug peddlers became necessary in view of its menace and because of the close relationship between drugs and criminal activities.

She added that the raid on drug black spots was a joint operation with other sister agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Department of State Security (DSS).

“The special operation is consistent with the strong determin4tion of the leadership of Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd) to suppress the disturbing drug menace not only in the FCT but in the entire Country.

“I am happy to inform you this morning that residents of the FCT can now heave a sigh of relief from the activities of drug criminals.

“The operation, code named “Operation Shara” led to the arrest of 147 drug suspects and users. Total drug seizures are 496 kilograms of Cannabis sativa and 63 cartons of cough syrup with codeine which has been banned from production in the country.

“Other seizures include Cocaine, Rhonhynol (Roche), Tramadol, Diazepam and Exol.

“Investigation also led to the recovery of 1, 908, 400 fake US Dollars belonging to one Solomon Abu, currently at large, at the gate house of lBB International Golf Club.

“The money has been transferred to the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Some of the kingpins arrested in connection with the drugs are Uba Clifford, Dauda Elisha, AbubakarAudu and Mohammed Adamu.

“The operations were carried out in Lokogoma, Torabora, Garki, Abattoir Karu, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse Zone 4, Ademola Adetokunibo Street, Wuse 11 and Mpappe, among other places,” she said.

Obijuru said that residents of the affected areas have been commending the NDLEA whose men are still combing the FCT, saying that business activities had improved with the absence of the drug peddlers.

The NDLEA Commader assured that the operation would not be a one-time operation but would be sustained until the drug cartel in the FCT is defeated.

“I would like to assure you of the sustainability of this onslaught. We will continue to put the drug criminals under check with special Operations at regular intervals in

“Permit me to express our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello for his passionate commitment to riding the FCT of drug malady.

“We appeal to members of the public to assist the Agency with useful information on drug activities 0 curb the drug menace in the FCT. The NDLEA will not relent in her mandate of reducing the drug scourge in the country,” she said.

She called on residents not to hesitate in reporting any suspected activities of drug dealers and takers to the Agency through their mobile phone number: 09029011535.

She also appealed to government at all levels to fund the building and operation of rehabilitation centres stressing that the Agency strives to help drug abusers not just criminalise them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of those arrested were young people one of whom was an immediate passed member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who used his uniform as disguise to sell drugs.

