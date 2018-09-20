NDIC hosts IADI Africa Regional Committee AGM

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will host the next edition of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) Africa Regional Committee (ARC) Annual General Meeting and Technical Assistance Workshop.

The event which has been scheduled to hold at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos from September, 25th – 27th 2018, would be focusing on Financial Stability and System-Wide Crisis Preparedness, the Corporation said in a release signed by Mohammed Ibrahim Head, Communication & Public Affairs, NDIC

Participants and resource persons from all across the African continent and beyond have confirmed their participation in the Workshop.

The NDIC expects the event to provide a forum for information and experience sharing among Deposit Insurance practitioners from multiple jurisdictions to evolve strategies for addressing the potential risks of financial crisis in the global financial system.

The Secretary-General of IADI, Mr. David Walker will be in attendance, along with the Executive committee members of the IADI African Regional Committee and representatives of West African Monetary Union Deposit Insurance Fund.

The Honourable Minister of Finance is expected to declare the workshop open.

Apart from providing an effective platform for collaboration in the areas of experience sharing, IADI also enhances the capacity of member agencies through educational programmes, targeted research and guidance on matters relating to Deposit Insurance System among its members.

The NDIC is a founding member of IADI. The MD/CE of the Corporation, Umaru Ibrahim, was also elected twice into the IADI Executive Council in 2013 and 2016.

