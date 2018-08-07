NASS siege: Acting President, Osinbajo sacks DSS boss, Lawal Daura

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura following the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed Daura’s sacking on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

Masked and heavily armed DSS and the Police personnel had, on the early morning of Tuesday, locked down the National Assembly complex, preventing lawmakers, including the Senate leadership which had scheduled a meeting to hold in the chambers in the afternoon from gaining entry.

Lawmakers who came with the hope of attending the meeting were denied entry into the Assembly by the security operatives.

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had dissociated themselves from the security operatives’ actions, even as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party had accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led executive and APC lawmakers of an attempt to truncate democracy.

