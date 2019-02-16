Naira strengthens to $/N361.65 at Investors’ FX Window

Naira appreciated 0.06 per cent to $/N361.65 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window on Friday, having opened at N361.65 and traded high at N365.00 before eventually bertheing at $/N361.65,

A total of $355.90 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The local currency remained unchanged to closed at N306.75 against the previous day’s closing price at the inter-bank rate.

At the parallel market, the cash rate crashed to $/N357.70, while the transfer rate remained unchanged at $/N365.00.

