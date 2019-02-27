Naira slips to N380 against dollar in parallel market as Buhari wins presidential election

The Naira depreciated against the Dollar by 0.06 per cent at the parallel market to close at N358.00/$ on Wednesday, which the electoral umpire declared incumbent President Muhammedu Buhari winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The value of the local currency also declined by 0.09 per cent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window, opening at N361.97, trading high at N362.50 and eventually closing at N361.18/$.

The market turnover hit an all-time high of $1.2bn on the back of more Foreign Portfolio Investments inflow into the country.

Investors exchanged a total of $354.88 million at the I&E window.

At the Interbank, rates remained unchanged at N306.85/$ (Spot) and N356.97/$ (SMIS).

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s foreign reserves has dipped about 2 per cent in the last one month to $42.33 billion on Tuesday.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook