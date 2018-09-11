Naira remains stable in interbank market

The Naira was remained stable at the interbank, closing at N306.25 against the dollar, the same rate it exchanged on Monday.

It however, gained four kobo to close $/N363.07 at the I&E FX window with a total of $220.61million was traded in 331 deals, with rates ranging between N360.00/$ – N365.00/$.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the Naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N465 and N412.5, respectively

The local currency also appreciated by 10k to $/N359.30 at the parallel market, while the transfer rates remained unchanged at N361.50/$.

