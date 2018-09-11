-
Ambode’s sterling achievements visible to all, say ICAN, IOD presidents
President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Alhaji Razak Jaiyeola and his counterpart in the Institute of Directors (IoD) of Nigeria, Alhaji Rufai Mohammed on Tuesday lauded Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for his sterling performance since assumption of office in 2015, saying his achievements across all sectors and sections speak volume and […]
Africa not ready for super fast 5G network – MTN’s CEO
Africa is not ready for next-generation 5G network but would likely be ready to embrace the super-fast technology in about five years from now, MTN’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday. Rob Shuter told Reuters at a telecoms conference in Durban that his position was due to the fact that most phones in Africa worked […]
Heritage Bank MD urges lenders to build SMEs driven economy
Commercial banks need to intervene in the building a formidable economy driven on the wheel of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) because there is lots of value and opportunities in the SMEs sector, said , Managing Director, Heritage Bank Plc on Tuesday. He stated this on the side line of the on going 11th Annual […]
Nigerian Bond yields remain stable despite cherry-picking
The Nigerian bond yields were flat on Tuesday, despite some cherry-picking for higher yields on the 2021s and 2036s. The Bond market remained largely order driven, with continued client interests seen around the mid tenured bonds (26s -28s) as clients maintained a floor of coupon rate of 15.10 per cent on their bids. And due […]
Naira remains stable in interbank market
The Naira was remained stable at the interbank, closing at N306.25 against the dollar, the same rate it exchanged on Monday. It however, gained four kobo to close $/N363.07 at the I&E FX window with a total of $220.61million was traded in 331 deals, with rates ranging between N360.00/$ – N365.00/$. Trading at the Bureau […]
Airtel Offers ‘Double Data’ on Infinix, TECNO, itel Smartphones
Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers, Infinix, TECNO and itel smartphones brand. Under the new partnership, customers who purchase a new Infinix, TECNO or itel smartphone will enjoy the exclusive Airtel ‘Double Data Offer’ for a six-month period. The Airtel ‘Double Data Offer’ allows customers to enjoy twice the value […]
Pay salaries arrears to access Paris Club refund balance, FG tells states
The Federal Government is insisting that states have to pay up their salaries arrears before they can receive their balance of the Paris Club Refund. It disclosed this in a release issued the Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday while listing other conditions for the collection of the remaining funds. It said, “The final approval […]
NSE reclassifies E-Tranzact’s stock from medium priced to low priced
Due to protracted under performance, the Nigerian Stock Exchange has reclassified E-Tranzact International Plc from Medium Priced Stock to Low Priced Stock. The exchange explained in a release on Tuesday that it did the reclassification in furtherance to Rule 15.29: Pricing Methodology, Rule book of The Exchange, 2015. “For upward or downward movements in price […]
Buhari to lead Nigeria’s delegation to 73rd UN General Assembly
The Foreign Affairs Minister, says President Muhammadu Buhari, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The 73rd UNGA will begin September 18 at the UN Headquarters, New York, while the General Debate will hold from September 25 to October 1. Onyeama, who disclosed this on Tuesday in […]
Lagos 2019: Otedola joins guber race, as plot to replace Ambode with Babajide Sanwo-Olu thickens
By OBINNA EZUGWU Race for Lagos State governorship seat is heating up as billionaire business man, Femi Otedola, reportedly accepts the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for the 2019 polls, even as the fate of incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode hangs in the balance as plot to replace him with Hon. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gathers steam. Publisher of […]
Labour plans showdown over minimum wage
There are fears that Nigerian workers will not enjoy the new minimum wage being proposed by government any time soon, as members of the Committee on National Minimum Wage set up for the new salary have started trading blames for the delay in their assignment. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says the Committee on National […]
Tonye Cole: A dark horse as the trump card
There has been a lot of back and forth since former Rivers State governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed to the state’s All Progressives Confess (APC) stakeholders at a meeting in Lagos that billionaire business man, Tonye Patrick Cole is his choice candidate for the potentially explosive governorship contest in 2019. The state’s […]
Itesiwaku Eko’ Ambode’s dilemma
As far as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid is concerned, things have gone awry for him. The political complications of Lagos, a state dubbed Africa’s economic hub, has gotten on the way. And there is now a high possibility that a governor widely praised for his performance could have his term in office cut […]
Osun 2018: Balancing the odds
AYOOLA OLAOLUWA On September 22, 2018, the people of Osun State will queue behind their candidates for the governorship election scheduled to replace the incumbent Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, whose tenure will end on November 27. Since the release of the final list of 48 parties and their candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), […]
Exclusive interview: I have come to rescue Abia from its kidnappers – Dr. Alex Otti
Front line aspirant for Abia governorship and former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti (OFR) has said he is insistent on becoming the governor of the state because he wants to rescue it from those he called ‘kidnappers’ who have held it hostage for nearly 20 years and set it on the part […]
Two banks lose CBN’s prime rating
OKEY ONYENWEAKU As the Nigerian economy continues to struggle and the banks are adjusting their strategies to survive the harsh macro-economic environment, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appears to have unofficially reclassified financial institutions to differentiate the men from the boys. The performance of the banks over time is strategically important in this classification. […]