-
Labour insists on nationwide strike as meeting with FG ends in deadlock
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on its planned strike as the meeting with the Federal Government has ended in a deadlock. According to Channels TV report, the meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Tripartite Committee was to look into the issue of the minimum wage which has led […]
-
Naira loses 28 kobo to exchange N364 against dollar in I&E Fx window
The Naira on Wednesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the investors’ window, trading at N364, weaker than N363.72 posted on Tuesday. Market turnover stood at 264.04 million dollars, while it traded at N306.35 to the dollar at the official CBN window. At the parallel market, the Naira closed at N359.5 to the dollar, while […]
-
Fee income pushes Fidelity Bank profit up 31% in H1 2018
FELIX OLOYEDE Double digit growth in earning assets, deposits and fee income spurred Fidelity Bank to improve its profit in the first six months of 2018. The Bank grew its gross earnings marginally by 3.6 per cent to N88.92 billion, driven by 33.8 per cent increase in fee and commission income and 2.5 per cent […]
-
Equity market resumes bearish trend, drops 0.46%
The Nigerian equity market on Wednesday reversed the gains it recorded the previous as speculators position to take profit from price fluctuations. The All Share Index (ASI) was down 0.46 per cent to close the day’s trading session at 32,963.27 points, while market capitalization shed N55.19 million to close at N12.03 trillion. The industrial index, […]
-
Fed. Reserve raises rates, foresees three more years of economic growth
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, and forecast three more years of economic growth as the U.S. central bank left its policy for steady rate rises in place, Reuters reports. In a statement that marked the end of the era of “accommodative” monetary policy, Fed policymakers lifted the benchmark overnight lending […]
-
Shippers’ council targets cost reduction at ports
The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with shipping companies on reducing the cost of doing business at ports to 35 per cent. The NSC Executive Secretary, Mr Hassan Bello, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. He spoke on […]
-
For the records: President Buhari’s address at the 73rd UN General Assembly (Full speech)
STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 73RD SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK, 25TH SEPTEMBER, 2018. Madam President, Fellow Heads of State and Government, Mr. Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, On behalf of the Government and people of […]
-
ELAN’s National Lease Conference Focuses on Stimulating Valuable Investments for Sustainable Growth
In furtherance of its objective of promoting the business of leasing in Nigeria, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has concluded plans to organise the 16th Annual National Lease Conference with focus on the economy. The conference is the highest gathering of stakeholders in the leasing industry and a platform for brainstorming on issues pertinent […]
-
KIAKIAFX partners TURTLEWAX BDC on FX transfers
KiaKiaFX, an indigenous Fintech company has signed a technical services agreement with Turtlewax BDC to promote the sale of retail Foreign Exchange (FX) where customers can exchange FX from the comfort of their homes offices via desktop, tablet or mobile device. Speaking in Lagos, the Managing Director, KiaKia FX, Abisoye Coker, said the digital platform […]
-
RMB seeks improved awareness on financial inclusion
The Chief Operating Officer of Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RMB), Mr. Funso Odukoya, has called for increased awareness on issues around financial inclusion in the country. Odukoya spoke during a panel session at the 2018 Annual National Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion […]
-
NDIC MD Emerges IADI Africa Regional Committee Chair
The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim, has been elected the new Chairperson of the Africa Regional Committee (ARC) of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI). Ibrahim was elected during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IADI-ARC, which was a prelude to the IADI Technical Assistance Workshop being […]
-
Full Communique of MPC Meeting
CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA COMMUNIQUÉ NO 120 OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING OF MONDAY 24th AND TUESDAY 25th SEPTEMBER, 2018 Background The Monetary Policy Committee (CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA COMMUNIQUÉ NO 120 OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING OF MONDAY 24th AND TUESDAY 25th SEPTEMBER, 2018 Background The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on […]
-
MPC retains interest rate at 14% for 13th consecutive times
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday for the retained the Monetary Policy Rate unchanged at 14 per cent for the 13th time. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision of the committee at the end of a two-day meeting held at the apex bank’s headquarters in […]
-
2018 budget: FG to sell 10 state-owned companies to raise funds
The Federal Government may put up 10 state-owned companies for sale in the fourth quarter of 2018 to raise N289 billion for the funding of the 2018 budget, Joe Anichebe, a director at the Bureau of Public Entreprises (BPE), has disclosed. Anichebe said preparations are in the final stages for the sales of the companies, […]
-
FG to sell 10 public assets in Q4 2018
The Federal Government has concluded plans to sell 10 government-owned companies for sale to selected investors and the public in the fourth quarter to raise N289 billion toward funding the 2018 budget,Bureau of Public Entreprises (BPE) has disclosed. According to Bloomberg report, preparations are in the final stages to begin the sale of the companies […]
-
Modric defeats Ronaldo, Salah to emerge FIFA’s Footballer of the Year 2018
Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has been named the Best Men’s Player at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday evening, fighting off competition from fellow nominees Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah. The award caps off an incredible year for Modric, who won his fourth Champions League title with Real Madrid in May, […]