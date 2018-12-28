Naira loses 0.02% at interbank FX market

The Naira depreciated by 0.02 per cent against the Dollar at the inter-bank segment of the foreign exchange market from Monday’s closing position of N306.95 to close at N307.00 on Thursday.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N364.45, traded high at N365.50 and eventually closed at N364.35, to remain unchanged against Monday’s closing price.

A total of $133.50 million was transacted through the I&E window on Thursday.

The local currency gained 0.3 per cent at the black market to close at $/N364, compared to $/N365 it traded on Christmas eve as the Central Banks continues its intervention in the forex market.

The regulator injected $210 million into the country’s forex market on Thursday.

