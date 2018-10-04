-
Naira gains slightly against dollar in I&E Forex Window
The Naira appreciated marginally by 0.03 per cent against the dollar to exchange $/ N363.78 on Wednesday, compared to $/ N363.88 the prior day. A total of $392.90 million was traded in 401 deals at I&E FX window, with rates ranging between $/N358.00 – $/N365.00. At the parallel market, the cash rate appreciated by 30k […]
CBN dispels fears over declining reserves
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that Nigerians have no reason to panic over the current drop in the country’s foreign reserves. Nigeria’s stood at N44.03 billion on Tuesday, having reached N47.8 billion in June, but the apex bank believes the current reserves could sustain the country’s six months import bills. It assured […]
Dangote Cement, 13 others drag equity market further down
Bearish trend continued in the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday on the back of decline recorded by largely capitalized stocks. Drop by Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries and 12 other losers dragged the bourse down by 0.79 per cent, sustaining negative sentiment for the second day straight. The All Share Index (ASI) slipped by 257.62 absolute […]
Eko Disco to give free prepaid meters
The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it will give 100 free prepaid meters to its customers during the company’s “Customers’ Service Week”. Its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, who made this known on Wednesday, said it was aimed at ensuring 100 per cent customer satisfaction. Idemudia, in a statement in […]
Wema Bank appoints new company secretary
Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Johnson Lebile as its new Company Secretary/legal Adviser, following the redeployment of his predecessor, Oluwole Ajimisinmi, to head the Lagos Business Group after 9 years in charge, the bank said in a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Lebile who assumed the new role […]
FBNQuest PMI eases to 53.7 index points in Sept.
FBNQuest’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slowed to 53.7 in September from 54.8. According to the investment bank, two sub-indices improved, and all sub-indices ended in positive territory. It noted that the proportion of unchanged responses increased for all five sub-indices. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing PMI in the month of September […]
Equity market plunges after Independence holiday, posts 0.17% loss
FELIX OLOYEDE Renewed profit-taking caused the Nigerian equity market to drop on Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday. The bourse shed 0.17 per cent to reverse Friday’s gain as the All Share Index (ASI) was down by 54.72 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.17 per cent to close 32,711.65 points on Tuesday. The Market […]
Adewale retires as Union Bank CFO
After six years as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Union Bank of Nigeria (Union Bank), Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale has retired from the bank. Mrs. Adewale whose retirement took effect from September 25, 2018 has been succeeded by Mr. Joseph Mbulu, former Director, Transformation and Finance Business Manager, the bank stated in […]
NWC cancels Lagos APC governorship primary
The APC National Working Committee (NWC) panel on Tuesday cancelled the exercise that took place earlier in the day in the Lagos governorship primary election, saying the preparatory process for the election had just been concluded. The Chairman of the panel, Chief Clement Ebri, spoke at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja. “The preparatory process […]
Tension in APC over 2019
…Threat to the party is real – Taofik, APC chieftain By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The political climate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) is slowly heating up ahead of the 2019 general elections, with scheming and power play among powerful groups and individuals taking its toll on the unity of the party. Already, several foreign and […]
Interview: Bearish equity market normal, says Jubril Aku
Mr. Jibril Aku, Chairman of SunTrust Bank, and former Managing Director of Ecobank, has assured that the ongoing mass exodus of investors from the Nigeria Stock Market does not call for panic as according to him, it is a pattern that has characterised the country’s political season. Mr. Aku who stated in this interview with […]
Ecobank: Tough times and battle for survival
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Depressed demand and a drop in local consumer spending have combined to squash top line earnings for continental banking giant, Ecobank Trans International, for the half year ended June 2018. ETI’s results for the first six months of the year show a one per cent dip in the bank’s top line earnings, […]
Buhari under fire for ethnicity, nepotism
By OBINNA EZUGWU Recent appointment of Kano State born Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantial Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Bayelsa born Mathew Seiyefa who had been acting since the dismissal of Lawal Daura in August, was greeted with outrage. The Southern and Middle Belt […]
Osun 2018: Concerns mount over 2019 general elections
Osun polls has exposed government intention for 2019 – Adegboruwa By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week’s rerun governorship election in Osun State, which eventually saw the emergence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola defeat his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Senator Ademola Adeleke with 482 votes – according to results announced by […]
Business Hallmark Cover for this week
