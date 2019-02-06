Naira gains 0.13% at Investors FX window

The Naira appreciated 0.13 per cent against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened on Wednesday to close at N361.72.

Investors exchanged a total of $441.38 million was in the I&E window.

At the Interbank, the CBN strengthened the spot rate by 0.02 per cent to N306.70/$, while the SMIS rate remained unchanged at N357.10/$ (SMIS).

While the cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained unchanged at N357.80/$ and N364.50/$ respectively.

Overnight(O/N) rate closed at 21.83%, representing a 0.92 per cent appreciation against the previous day’s closing position, while Open Buy-Back (OBB) rate also closed at 20.67 per cent representing a 1.17 per cent appreciation against yesterday’s closing position.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook