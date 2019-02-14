" />
Published On: Thu, Feb 14th, 2019

Naira gains 0.05% to $/N361.85 at Investors’ Forex Window

Naira appreciated 0.05 per cent against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window on Thursday.
The local currency which opened at N361.92, traded high at N362.92 and eventually settled at N361.85, representing a 0.05 per cent appreciation against yesterday’s closing price.
A total of $224.84 million was traded at the I&E window.
The Naira at the inter-bank rate remain unchanged to closed at N306.75 and while the cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained flat at N360.00/$ and N365.00/$ respectively.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>