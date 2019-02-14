Naira gains 0.05% to $/N361.85 at Investors’ Forex Window

Naira appreciated 0.05 per cent against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window on Thursday.

The local currency which opened at N361.92, traded high at N362.92 and eventually settled at N361.85, representing a 0.05 per cent appreciation against yesterday’s closing price.

A total of $224.84 million was traded at the I&E window.

The Naira at the inter-bank rate remain unchanged to closed at N306.75 and while the cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained flat at N360.00/$ and N365.00/$ respectively.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook