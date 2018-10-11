Naira firms up in Investors’ FX window, exchanges $/N364.02

The Naira appreciated slightly by 0.07 per cent to N364.02 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Thursday.

At the I&E FX window a total of $135.47mn was traded in 399 deals, with rates ranging between $/N358.00 – $/N365.00.

The local currency at the Interbank remained stable at N306.45 at the dollar and $/N361.34 (SMIS).

At the parallel market, the cash and transfer rates remained unchanged at $/N360.00 and $/N363.00 respectively.

