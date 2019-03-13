Naira firms up 0.04% to $/N360.29 at Investors’ Forex Window

The Naira appreciated 0.04 per cent to trade N360.29 against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window on Wednesday.

The I&E FX window opened at N360.65, traded high at N363.50 and eventually closed at N360.29, representing a 0.04 per cent appreciation against the previous closing position.

A total of $180.69 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The local currency remained unchanged at N306.95 against the Dollar at the inter-bank rate.

Also, at the parallel market, Dollar was exchanged for N360.

