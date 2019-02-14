Naira depreciates marginally in Investors’ Forex Window

Naira depreciated slightly against dollar at Investors’ and Exporters’ foreign exchange window on Wednesday, sliding from 0.04 per cent toN362.01/$.

However, the cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained unchanged at

N360/$ and N365.00/$ respectively.

Similarly, at the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate remained unchanged at N306.75/$(spot) and N357.10/$ (SMIS).

