Naira depreciates marginally in Investors’ Forex Window
Naira depreciated slightly against dollar at Investors’ and Exporters’ foreign exchange window on Wednesday, sliding from 0.04 per cent toN362.01/$.
However, the cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained unchanged at
N360/$ and N365.00/$ respectively.
Similarly, at the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate remained unchanged at N306.75/$(spot) and N357.10/$ (SMIS).
