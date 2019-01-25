" />
Published On: Fri, Jan 25th, 2019

Naira appreciates slightly at parallel market

The cash and transfer exchange rates of the Naira in the parallel market appreciated by 0.55 per cent and 0.14 per cent to N361.00/$ and N365.50/$ respectively on Friday.

The Nigerian local currency, however, was flat against the Dollar at the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate at

N306.80/$ (spot) and N357.97/$ (SMIS).

The NAFEX rate in the I&E window depreciated marginally by 0.01 per cent to N362.46/$.

 

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>