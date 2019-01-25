Naira appreciates slightly at parallel market

The cash and transfer exchange rates of the Naira in the parallel market appreciated by 0.55 per cent and 0.14 per cent to N361.00/$ and N365.50/$ respectively on Friday.

The Nigerian local currency, however, was flat against the Dollar at the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate at

N306.80/$ (spot) and N357.97/$ (SMIS).

The NAFEX rate in the I&E window depreciated marginally by 0.01 per cent to N362.46/$.

