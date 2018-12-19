Naira appreciates marginally in Investors’ Forex Window

The Nigerian Naira gained marginal 0.06 per cent against the Dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange Window on Wednesday.

The Dollar was sold for N364.96 compared to N364.96 it traded the previous day.

A total of $201.67 million was transacted through the I&E window on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Naira at the inter-bank rate closed at N306.95 representing 0.02 per cent depreciation against Tuesday’s closing price

At the parallel market, the cash and transfer rates remained unchanged at N365.00/$ and N368.00/$respectively

