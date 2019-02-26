Naira appreciates at parallel market, Investors’ FX Window

The Naira rose against the Dollar at the parallel market with the cash and transfer rates appreciating 0.11 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively to N357.80/$ and N365.50/$ on Tuesday.

The local currency also gained t the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window, rising slightly 0.01 per cent, having opened at N361.67, traded high at N362.50 and eventually closed at N361.50. A total of $73.88 million was transacted through the I&E window on Tuesday.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate depreciated by 0.02 per cent to $/N306.85.

