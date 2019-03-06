Naira appreciates 0.16% to $/N360.19 at Investors’ Forex Window

The Nigerian Naira gained 0.16 per cent against the dollar on Wednesday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window, having opened at N360.70, traded high at N362.50 and eventually closed at N360.19.

A total of $91.66 million was transacted through the I&E window, taking the turnover to $552 million.

At the parallel market, the cash rate remained unchanged at N358.00/$ while the transfer rate appreciated by 0.14 per cent to N364.00/$.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate was flat at the Interbank with spot and SMIS.rates remaining unchanged at N306.90/$ and N356.92/$ respective.

