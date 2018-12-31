Naira appreciates 0.14% at Investors FX window on New Year Eve

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N364.66, traded high at N365.50 and eventually closed at N364.00, representing a 0.14 per cent appreciation against last Friday’s closing price.

A total of $211.48 million was transacted through the I&E window on the last day of trading in 2018.

At the parallel market, the cash rate depreciated slightly by 0.14 per cent to N360.00/$, while the transfer rate appreciated firmly by 0.55 per cent to N364.00/$.

The Naira at the inter-bank rate remained unchanged to closed at N307.00 against last Friday’s closing price.

