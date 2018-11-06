Naira appreciates 0.03% in Investors’ Forex Window

Continued intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spurred the Naira to appreciate 0.03 per cent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window.

The local currency exchanged N363.54 against the dollar in the I&E Forex window, having opened at N363.44 and traded high at N364.50.

A total of $97.13 million was transacted through the I&E window on Tuesday.

At the Interbank segment of the forex market, the dollar remained unchanged at N306.65 and SMIS rate was also flat at $/N361.45.

At the parallel market segment of the market, cash and transfer rates were also stable at $/N361 and $/N364 respectively.

