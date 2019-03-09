My name not yet on INEC list – Ayogu Eze, Enugu APC guber candidate laments

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze has stated that his name is not yet on the list of governorship candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday’s governorship election, and called on the electoral body to include his name as directed by an Abuja Appeal Court.

Eze who spoke to journalists on Friday, alleged that the removal of his name from the INEC final list of governorship candidates for the election a few days before the election was a calculated attempt to punish him and create room for INEC’s preferred candidate and party.

“Even after the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Federal High Court which formed the basis for INEC’s action, the commission has bluntly refused to add my name to the final list on the INEC official portal 24 hours after they were served the order of the court.”

He wondered why INEC was taking an apparently partisan position on a matter where they would otherwise have been impartial.

He alleged that the whole plan was designed to discourage his supporters and deny him victory.

Eze said that barely eight hours to the election his supporters were still confused whether they would participate in the election or not because of the development.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Dr Emeka Ononamadu, the INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State for reaction failed as his mobile phone was unreachable and he did not respond to messages sent to him.

