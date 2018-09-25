MPC retains interest rate at 14% for 13th consecutive times

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday for the retained the Monetary Policy Rate unchanged at 14 per cent for the 13th time.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision of the committee at the end of a two-day meeting held at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that seven members of the committee that attended the meeting agreed to maintain the current monetary policy stance while three voted to increase the rate.

He added that the committee also retained the Cash Reserves Ratio at 22.5 per cent.

Also retained are the Liquidity Ratio which was left at 30 per cent; and the Asymmetric Window which was left at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.

