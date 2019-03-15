Mosque attack leaves 40 dead, 20 injured in New Zealand

For Addressing the nation on Friday night, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern confirmed that at least 40 people have died following a terrorist attack on multiple mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday killed 40 people and left 20 others with serious injuries Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed.

Three people were in custody — one of them born in Australia — after an active shooter situation led to “significant” fatalities at the mosques during Friday prayers.

Of the 40 killed, 30 victims were an Al Noor mosque and 10 were at a mosque on Linwood Avenue, The Guardian reported.

Three of those killed at Linwood mosque were outside the faith centre at the time.

Ardern said New Zealand’s national security threat level was lifted from low to high. She also said none of the people in custody were on security watch lists.

Police are not ruling out more arrests, she added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that one of the people taken into custody was an Australian citizen.

He also said Australia stands with New Zealand “during this dark time where hate and violence has stolen their peace and innocence.”

New Zealand Police Commissioner, Mike Bush initially said at a news conference that there were four people in custody.

However, that number was revised to three at Ardern’s news conference, according to The Guardian. There was no explanation for why that number changed.

Asked whether the incident was being considered a terrorist attack, he said, “we’re looking at the circumstances around that.”

There were a number of improvised explosive devices attached to vehicles that were stopped, and “they’ve been made safe” by the authorities, Bush confirmed.

He said in an earlier statement that the “multiple fatalities are, as far as we know, at two locations, a mosque at Deans Avenue, and another mosque at Linwood Avenue, Christchurch.”

“Again, we are unsure if there are any locations outside of that area that are under threat,” Bush said.

He asked people to stay indoors. He also asked that anyone who was thinking of heading to a mosque across New Zealand “not to go.”

Police also advised mosques across the country to “shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.”

