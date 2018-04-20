" />
Published On: Fri, Apr 20th, 2018

Moses’ Chelsea Keep CL hopes alive

Victor Moses helped Chelsea to keep their outside chances of chasing down Tottenham Hotspur for a place in next season’s Champions League alive as a much-changed side secured a 2-1 win at Burnley.

Cheslea’s players celebrate with Chelsea’s Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses (C) after he scores their winning goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 19, 2018.
Oli SCARFF / AFP

At the other end of the table, Southampton crept closer to relegation as a 0-0 draw at Leicester leaves the Saints still four points off safety with just four games remaining to save themselves.

Chelsea closed to within five points of fourth-placed Spurs, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men also have a kinder run-in than their London rivals.

Southampton and Chelsea meet for the second time in eight days in a FA Cup semi-final on Sunday after Antonio Conte’s side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

And with the Cup representing Chelsea’s last chance at silverware this season, Conte left Eden Hazard and Willian on the bench as Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata started together up front for the first time.

Burnley’s opening day 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge was an early indicator as to how the season would develop for both sides with Sean Dyche’s side now dreaming of qualifying for European competition for the first time since 1967.

However, Burnley’s hopes of leapfrogging Arsenal into sixth were dealt a blow by a first defeat in seven games.

Conte has lamented Chelsea’s inability to take their chances all season, and it was another night to forget for club record signing Morata as he passed up a host of opportunities to score just his third goal of 2018.

The Spanish international’s first clear opening was well saved by England World Cup hopeful Nick Pope low to his right.

Pope, though, could arguably have done better when the opening goal arrived on 20 minutes as he punched Victor Moses’s cross into the onrushing Kevin Long and the ball ricocheted off the defender into his own net.

Much worse was to come for Morata on the hour mark when he burst clear on goal, but, with just Pope to beat, side-footed wide of the target.

That miss looked like it could be the turning point in the game when four minutes later Burnley levelled in fortuitous fashion.

Joey Gudmundsson’s long-range effort was heading well wide until it deflected off Ashley Barnes to completely wrong-foot Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Just minutes later, though, Chelsea retook the lead when Moses fired in low at Pope’s near post from Emerson Palmieri’s cross.

Morata then stormed off the field in disgust at himself as he was replaced by Hazard for the final 20 minutes.

But despite some delightful touches by the Belgian, Chelsea had to settle for victory by the finest of margins.

At the King Power, Leicester manager Claude Puel took his revenge after Southampton sacked the Frenchman despite finishing eighth and reaching the League Cup final last season by pushing his former employers closer to the drop.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Shane Long had Southampton’s best effort as he was denied by a point-blank save by Leicester’s reserve goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

At the other end, Alex McCarthy also made a smart stop from Jamie Vardy as Southampton at least stopped a run of four straight league defeats.

AFP

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Pacquiao turns to cryptocurrency

    Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao said  he would launch a cryptocurrency to connect with fans, but also backed the regulation of virtual currencies. Pacquiao, one of the world’s most successful boxers, is the latest athlete to launch a virtual currency, following Floyd Mayweather and former England striker Michael Owen. The Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange […]

  • Soyinka: If killings don’t end in months, ‘we’ve no government’

    Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has once again called for an end to killings by suspected herdsmen in parts of the country. The Nobel laureate said he would conclude that there is no government in the country if President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration does not end the killing of farmers and other persons and reclaim farmland […]

  • OAU unveils Monica Osagie as student in sex-for-marks scandal

    The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife today said Monica Osagie was  the student involved in a sex-for-marks scandal, that has sorely questioned the morality of university dons, in the training of young Nigerians. Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said Monica Osetobe Osagie was studying for a Masters in […]

  • NNPC retail set new measures to check marketers

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says its downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has introduced stricter measures to scrutinise and supervise the operations of its mega and affiliate retail outlets across the country. The Corporation disclosed this in statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday in Abuja. It disclosed that the new […]

  • OAU professor in sex-for-marks scandal suspended

    Prof. Richard Akindele, the Obafemi Awolowo University of Ile-Ife  don enmeshed in a sex-for-marks scandal has been suspended by authorities of the university. The Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, confirmed the suspension  in a statement on Thursday. He said he had received and considered the interim report of the committee set up to […]

  • 35 ships with petrol, others expected -NPA

    Thirty-five ships carrying petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos from Thursday to May 6. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

  • 1 Nigerian dies of stroke every 2 minutes–Neurologist

    Prof. Njideka Okubadejo, Nigeria’s first female neurologist, says one person dies every two minutes from stroke in the Nigeria. Okubadejo, of the University of Lagos, disclosed this at her Inaugural Lecture at the University in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was titled “Strokes of Movement and Trips: Strategic Opportunism […]

  • NSE Employees Donate to SOS Children’s Village

    As part of its Employee Give-Back Drive, during the last Easter celebrations, employees of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “Exchange”) came together to donate money to fund medical bills for 10 children in SOS Children’s Village, Lagos, an initiative which aligns with the Exchange’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The SOS Children’s Village was established in […]

  • Police return stolen Senate mace

    The Nigeria police has returned the Mace which was stolen from the Senate by some hoodlums on Wednesday. The Mace was recovered by the police on  Wednesday after it was abandoned at the Abuja City gate by the hoodlums. The DIG operations, Joshak Habila, handed the recovered Mace over to the chief security officer of […]

  • Breaking: Appeal court freezes Fayose’s account

    In a lead judgment, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, directed the freezing of the account of the Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the judgment of Justice Taiwo. O Taiwo of Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti […]

  • Shares plunge in Chinese auto firms

    Shares in top Chinese manufacturing companies plunged on Wednesday after Beijing announced plans to phase out ownership limits for foreign automakers, shipbuilders and aircraft firms. The country will this year end shareholding limits for new energy vehicle firms such as those that produce electric cars, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. The […]

  • Consumer protection battle: Court clears VIP Express

    An Abuja Federal High Court has absolved VIP Express Tourism Ltd of wrongdoing after a protracted battle with the Consumer Protection Council, (CPC) over alleged misconduct and wrongful dealings by the company. Delivering its Judgement in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/55/2017, VIP Express Tourism Limited v. Consumer Protection Council & Anor, the court held that the tourism […]

  • Work towards reducing your debt servicing ratio, IMF cautions Nigeria

    From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA The IMF yesterday advised Nigeria to enthrone higher fiscal discipline to enable her control her rising debt. The Bretton woods which discussed issues around Fiscal Monitor cautioned low imcome countries that are grappling with rising debt, especially the emerging markets which borrowings appear to rising higher by the day […]

  • Omo-Agege’s “desecration” of the Senate, plot by anarchist to intimidate other arms of govt. – Chief Goddy Uwazurike

    OBINNA EZUGWU  | Lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, has described the invasion of the Senate by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC Delta Central, as “desecration of the hallowed chamber,” noting that his action should serve as a warning to those who believe in democracy that anarchist is […]

  • US OTA lauds NDIC over academy establishment

    The Office of Technical Assistance (OTA) of the United States Department of Treasury has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for the establishment of a world class academy that serves as a reference point for capacity building on Deposit Insurance System (DIS) for the African continent. The Regional Adviser of the US Treasury, Mr. […]

  • Wema Bank Takes Agency Banking to Bauchi

    Wema Bank Plc has introduced its agent banking service in Bauchi as it seeks to deepen its retail footprint across informal economic sectors of the country. Agent Bank is a cost-effective medium employed by Banks to provide financial access to unbanked, underbanked, and branch-starved communities. It is the provision of basic financial services such as […]