" />
Published On: Tue, Apr 24th, 2018

Mission protests burning of Nigerian to death in South Africa

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa has written a letter of protest to South African Authority over the killing of another Nigerian, Mr. Clement Nwaogu, in Rustenburg, South Africa.

South Africa: Clement Nwaogu Burnt to death

The Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, that the mission had waded into issues surrounding renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

Adama who condemned the act of burning Nwaogu to death by a mob in the latest xenophobia attack in that country said that the Nigerian Mission in South Africa was on top of the situation

““The High Commissioner has been on top of the situation, he has spoken with the Nigerian community sent the officers to calm down the situation.

“”Tomorrow morning we are meeting on the matter with him. In fact, he had written a letter of protest to the South African Authority and he is waiting for their response to see the next action to be taken on the matter.

“”We are working collectively as the two missions in the country so as to be on the same page over the incident, in reacting to the issues,” he said.

He explained that the community, Rustenburg, had been a hot spot in recent time.

Adama said that 13 Nigerians, who protested the killing of a fellow citizen in Rustenburg in February, were arrested and charged to court for public disturbance.

He said that the mission had been going to court over the matter and had to be escorted by security due to threat

“The community has vowed to deal with anyone who plays a positive role in getting the accused Nigerians return to Rustenberg,” he said .

According to him the latest incident is apparently a reaction to their threat of dealing with any Nigerian that they find in their community.

“”They were having erroneous belief that some Nigerians were involved in drugs unfortunately the particular guy that was attacked was not involved in drugs he had his genuine business.

““They went to his shop on that fateful day told him to bring the drug he was keeping, the guy said there was no drug in his shop that he was a genuine business man but they did not listen to him.

“They attacked the guy, beat him to coma and set him ablaze but was taken to the hospital where he died later.

““So it was going to generate a lot of issues and the mission had to intervened particularly the High commissioner, because each district is under the supervision of the high commission in Pretoria,” he said.

While explaining that South Africa has been a very volatile country, he said that there was the need for Nigerians living in the country to be very careful and behave themselves so as not to fall victim

He expressed the hope that the new government in that country would take appropriate measure and meet with the relevant authorities to address the issue once and for all. (NAN)

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Keystone Bank partners CeLD, launches ‘CashToken’ customers

    By OKEY ONYEMWEAKU  Fastest growing financial institution in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, has partnered with a ‘Cash Reward as-a-Service Company’, CeLD Innovations Limited, to launch a ground-breaking product, ‘CashToken’, a new age of hyper consumer centricity in Nigeria. The new innovative product, CashToken, which was formally launched in Lagos on Thursday April 19, 2018 at […]

  • US oil hurts Nigeria, OPEC in Europe

    US oil producers are reaping the benefits of OPEC’s efforts to balance the crude market by flooding Europe with a record amount of crude, hurting traditional suppliers such as Nigeria. Russia paired with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year in cutting oil output jointly by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), a deal […]

  • CBN ruins Black Market business, says Gwadabe

    Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) foreign exchange management policies have begun to put severe pressure on Nigeria’s parallel foreign currency market as ‘Black marketers’ begin to see their trading margins disappear. Indeed with more stable supply of forex and growing investor confidence on rising oil prices (currently at $74 per barrel) , the business of […]

  • Manufacturers groan despite improved bank liquidity

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian manufacturers are still credit-starved despite the improved liquidity of the banking sector. Although credit to the private sector has been rising, manufacturers have claimed that access to funds still pose a serious problem. Broad money in circulation increased 8.14 per cent to N2, 401.91 trillion in February 2018 compared to N2, […]

  • MAN, LCCI disagree over CFTA

    By UCHE CHRIS President Buhari seems to be coming under increasing pressure from both home and abroad over his refusal to sign the Continental Free Trade Area treaty last month at the meeting African Union Heads of states and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Also Nigerians particularly the business community are sharply divided over the […]

  • Gov. Wike: More garlands for Mr. Projects

    By OBINNA EZUGWU On Sunday April 15, 2018 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was the cynosure of all eyes as he stood firm and composed to the cheering of the audience at the capacity hall to receive the prestigious Zik Prize for good governance. It was indeed an […]

  • The Sterling Bank spreadsheet… an uppity lenders burden

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite not stirring excitement in recent years, Sterling Bank Plc has run a recession gauntlet and come out looking marvelous. The bank in 2017 grew its gross earnings by slightly under twenty per cent to 19.79 per cent between 2016 and 2017.  The banks gross earnings (a measure of its business volume) […]

  • Melaye released after being detained, police deny involvement

    Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye has been released from detention reports reaching Business Hallmark indicate. The Senator was released after being detained by officials of the immigration service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Morocco The officials allege that he was detained based on an order from Interpol. However, the […]

  • Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport

      Senator Dino Melaye on Monday morning arrested after checking in at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja. The embattled senator representing Kogi West on the platform of the APC, tweeted that he was picked up on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Nigerian government. Melaye was […]

  • Big Brother Naija 2018: Miracle claims N25m cash prize, brand new SUV

    Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Nigeria #BBNaija, reality show. Miracle beats one of the most controversial housemates, Cee-C to win the ultimate grand prize of N25million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes. Miracle is a young pilot and also a model. A total of 170 million votes were […]

  • Economy: Nigeria receives massive vote of confidence – Adeosun

    …We will continue to build reserves and save for the rainy day – Emefiele From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun Saturday in Washington D.C, USA said Nigeria has been praised for her good economic outlook.  Speaking to Journalists during a combined briefing with the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. […]

  • Nigeria-US Investment Summit not included in our schedule, says Adeosun, Emefiele

    The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have explained the reasons why they were absent at the Nigeria-Us Investors Summit which was held in Washington, DC on Saturday. The summit is organised by the Embassy of Nigeria in the United State and the absence of […]

  • Nigerian banks must grow risk-weighted assets to remain competitive, says Coronation Merchant Bank report

    FELIX OLOYEDE Ability to create risk asset creation in the real sector would set apart leaders of the Nigerian banking industry over the next three years, a new report from Coronation Research, a part of Coronation Merchant Bank Group has stated. The report released last week claimed that while the quality of asset in the […]

  • Nigerian equities market sheds 0.28%

    The equities market closed negative last week as Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (NSE ASI) dropped by 0.28 per cent to 40,814.89 basis points. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Premium, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas, and NSE Pension indices, which appreciated by 1.08 […]

  • SEC expresses worry over spate of delisting companies

    FELIX OLOYEDE The spate of highly capitalised companies delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) calls for some concern, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated. The Acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk, while briefing pressmen on the outcome of the first Capital Market Committee (CMC) in 2018 on Friday, noted that this trend […]

  • Borno Mosque Attack: Four killed, eight injured Sunday morning

    Four people have been killed and eight others injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Bama Local Government Council, Borno state. The State Emergency Managment Agency (SEMA) chairman, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the death toll on Channels Television. The incident occurred when two suicide bombers, a male and female between the ages of  13 and 14 invaded […]