Minimum wage: FG backs labour, rejects governors’ offer of N22, 500

The federal government has rejected the N22, 500 minimum wage proposed by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday he had made it known to the governors that the federal government is not in support of their proposal.

Chairman of the NGF, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, had last Tuesday announced that governors have agreed to pay N22, 500 to workers after months of deliberation.

But Ngige said the N22, 500 is lower than the N24, 000 recommended by the federal government.

“The governors have not even done enough. I told them that this N22, 500 was even rejected by the federal government,” the minister said.

“The national minimum wage is a national legislation being driven by the federal government of Nigeria in pursuance to item 34 of the exclusive legislative list. But you don’t go and make a law which people will disobey at the initial.

“If you make a law and hoax a figure that is not agreeable, which people don’t have the capacity or ability to pay because the International Labour Organisation (ILO) says in those negotiations, the principle is the ability to pay.”

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, however said the governors’ position is unknown to labour laws and contrary to the overall decision of the tripartite committee on the minimum wage.

He asked governors to meet with workers in their state to discuss the N30, 000 minimum wage agreed by the committee.

“Let every state governor go back to their states, gather their workers and tell them if they are willing to pay the N30,000 minimum wage or not,” the NLC president said”.

Labour has threatened a nationwide strike from November 6 if its demand is not met.

