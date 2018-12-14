Minimum wage: Buhari tasks Govs on revamping Nigerian economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with 36 governors in Abuja and tasked them on the need to redouble efforts to address infrastructure deficit in states in order to revamp the economy.

Chairman of the Governors’ forum and Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, said the president gave the challenge during a closed door meeting with the 36 State Governors of the federation at the Presidential Villa.

“Mr President, as usual, responded by telling us that the economy is in a bad shape and we have to come together and think and rethink on way forward.

“So, Mr President talked to us in the manner that we have a task ahead of us. So, we should tighten our belts and see how we can put Nigerian economy in the right direction and how we can address the nation’s infrastructural decay.

“So, all of us as leaders, especially those that are coming to the National Assembly and those coming back as governors and the president who will be re-elected by God’s grace, we should not think that things are going to be easy, they are going to be harder than before.

“This was the message of Mr President,’’ he said.

On the meeting of the National Economic Council, the governor disclosed that the Council deliberated extensively on new ways state governments could generate additional revenues for speedy economic growth and development.

However, Yari declined to confirm on whether the meeting between the president and the governors discussed the issue of the proposed N30,000 minimum wage. (NAN)

