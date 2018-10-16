Medium, large capitalized stocks return bulls to equity market

Gains recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks helped the Nigerian Stock market to reverse Monday’s negative sentiment, appreciating 0.95 per cent on Tuesday.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 308.70 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.95 per cent close to 32,722.18 points.

Also, the Market Capitalization was up N112.70 billion, which was 0.95 per cent growth, closing at N11.95 trillion.

UAC-Properties with 9.94 per cent rise, led other 15 stocks to top the gainers which also include Unilever (5.58 per cent), FBNH (3.35 per cent), NB (3.14 per cent), Dangote Cement (2.50 per cent), Zenith Bank (1.57 per cent), etc.

On the other hand, Beta Glass shed -10 per cent emerged the top loser among 22 other decliners.

All the sectors of the exchange rallied except insurance and oil and gas sectors, which dropped –o.45 per cent and -1.30 per cent respectively.

The total volume of stocks sold was 662,021,347 was 1.22 per cent higher what was traded the prior day and it was valued at N5,312,119,195.01 in 3,025 deals.

Sunu Assurance’s shares were the most active, exchanging 500,116,498.00 of its shares, amounting to N100.02 million.

