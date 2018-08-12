Mark Wabara calls for national renewal

From PETER OKORE,Umuahia

Worried by the apparently unsolved challenges facing Nigeria over the decades, an aspirant to the National Assembly in the 2019 general elections, under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia state, Chief Marc Wabara, has advocated for a new Nigerian nation that is socially cohesive and an egalitarian society in which Nigerians will continue to live together in peace and harmony, irrespective of the diversity in language, tribe, religion or geographical locations.

He said to achieve this, needs a national leadership(from the LGA’s to the national level) that has the political-will power to serve, visionary, focused, courageous , bold, pragmatic and decisive to build a new social order in Nigeria. With this type of leadership in the next dispensation, a desired free, contented, hard working and proud people would emerge; whose prosperity rests firmly upon self-efforts, determination to succeed and excel in every field of human endeavours necessary to build a powerful nation that commands respect globally.

Wabara, a former bank executive, financial expert and Chairman of Overt Energy Ltd(Oil and Gas), who spoke during, what could be described as, “a great Ukwa declaration”, held at Ohambelle, Ukwa-East Local Government Area of Abia state, implored the electorate to look-out for credible candidates with conscience to be elected in the forthcoming elections, in the bid to achieve the expectations of the new emerging new Nigerian nation.

It is in pursuance of the desired goal that he used the forum to promise the Ukwangwa nationality, Abia state and Nigeria, in general, that he is prepared to offer himself, skills and dispositions to vie for the Abia-South senatorial seat in the 2019 general elections.

The occasion was graced by the presence of APC chieftains, state, Zonal, LGA and Ward party officials and faithful; representations from the Presidency, Abuja; business moguls, Traditional rulers, religious, legislators(serving and retired), representatives from members of APC (BoT’s), Chief Orji Uzor Kalu(former Abia state governor) and Benjamin Apugo, among others. The ceremony featured Traditional cultural dances with a live Band to support.

The senatorial aspirant for Abia-South district condemned the situation where people see politics as a means of acquiring wealth, deceiving the electorate through false propaganda, staying perpetually in office or playing politics of exclusion and opposition. He stressed that a few men of goodwill in Abia have observed such ugly brands of politicking and have decided to enter politics to change the trend in Abia and Nigeria.

”I know the task is not going to be easy because of the magnitude of the harm already done to the polity. But it is in times of difficulty that men and women of honour and conscience, who believe in their people, step out to be counted.

“All should join hands to support the new trend of politics in Nigeria as well as support President Muhammadu Buhari because he is a man of vision and goodwill. Let us join hands for good governance and welfare of our people.

“ Ndigbo should not continue to play the second fiddle, which had been their fate over the years. It has taken us to nowhere. If we (Igbos) speak with one voice and play our part very well, the next President of this country, by 2023, would be of Igbo extraction.

“By 2019, Abia would be leading other APC states in Nigeria. The leaderships of Abia have given their support to this project. What is left is to get our PVC, come out in your numbers on that day and vote for APC”, he said.

According to Wabara, the National Assembly is one of the most important arms in a democracy, adding ”if elected I will play my oversight function with the executive arm of government to achieve my primary responsibility for my senatorial district and state. I sue for co-operation within the ethnic diversity”.

By 2019 when APC comes back, all the areas of challenges to this nation will be addressed adequately. Ukwa is an oil producing community, yet lacks infrastructure and basic amenities. By 2019, rather than being confrontational, I will properly let Mr. President know that Ukwa people, and indeed Abia, need to be compensated adequately from the oil revenue got from their land.

“Reports reaching me allege that my posters and Bill Boards are being vandalised by the opposition. I am not worried because it is a sign of victory already. APC will take over Abia Government House, Abia House of Assembly and National assembly for a better Nigeria”.

In his goodwill message President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by a member of the Presidential Technical committee from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Dr. Waje A.Bayer, extolled the good qualities of Wabara, describing him as a worthy servant who has all it takes, if elected Senator, to give back to Ukwa and Abia people all they had lost over the years, through his activities in the National Assembly and his relationships with the Presidency and other corporate bodies and agencies.

“President Buhari truly loves Wabara. Abia-South has a good servant. This is the time Igbos are going to get their due share from the Federal Government. Wabara is not going to the National Assembly to look for money to buy cars; build houses, run his business or marry a new wife. He already has all those things which others are clamouring for. He is only looking for an opportunity to serve the people.

“President Buhari has already found pleasure in Wabara, just as he also loves the people of South-East geo-political zone of this country. With Wabara, President Buhari will give the South-East whatever they want. Buhari has been scouting for a credible and experienced leader of Igbo extraction (like Wabara), who is willing to serve food on the table of his people, while giving a new direction to this country, to take over from him by 2023”, he said.

As Bayer put it, ”This is the time a good servant has come to get your share from Buhari’s government. It is no longer going to be “antagonists” anymore.”

Also speaking , a former Speaker in Abia House of Assembly and governorship aspirant, under APC, Chief Martins Azubuike, hinted that people of Isialagwa are solidly behind the senatorial candidature of Chief Marc Wabara. He affirmed that Wabara in the National Assembly will take Igbo’s back to the mainstream in Nigeria again.

Azubuike, who earlier abandoned the PDP, declared:”Today, we are unveiling a leader who has seen it all in the history of Nigeria. He is a man of many parts. For us (Ukwangwa Nationality), this mandate for Ukwa people to produce the senator for 2019 is “equity”. As I see un-folding events, from 2019 the history of Abia state will be re-written in the positive direction.”

In his own goodwill message, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, who was represented by Barrister Ben Kalu assured that Wabara would win the senatorial seat for Abia-South. He described Buhari as a hurricane that has come to sweep Abia state. He said APC needs credible and experienced men and women to work at the National Assembly; not antagonists.

According to him, for the number of years the sitting member representing Abia-South at the National Assembly Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe has been there, he has not achieved much for his people.

BusinessHallmark understands that the race is for Wabara of the APC to replace the incumbent Abaribe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly. Abaribe has spent 12 years as senator in the House, representing Abia-South senatorial zone. At the moment, there are strong indications that Abaribe would like to go back to the senate for the 4th time.

Political pundits worry that Abaribe is a core Ngwa-man; while Marc Wabara is also a core Ukwa-man. Both ethnic groups form the Ukwangwa Nationality that make-up the Abia –South senatorial zone in Abia state. This is why the candidature of Wabara is receiving serious considerations in Abia; even as other political parties are also fielding their candidates for same position.

According to BusinessHallmark check, the big question people are asking is:”if you allow the Ngwa-man to occupy a senatorial seat for 12 years and that of a governor (in the person of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu) for 4 years, how do you compensate the other brother, Ukwa people?” This has been the bone of contention in the state for some time now.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

