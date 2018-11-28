Maritime workers union threatens showdown with shippers association

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is set for a showdown with shipping line agencies in the country in a bid to review member’s conditions of service.

The union’s President General, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, made this known at the inaugural Branch Working Committee meeting of the Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies in Port Harcourt.

A signed copy of the resolution by Adeyanju, made available to newsmen said MWUN would take on the Shippers Association of Nigeria (SAN), over members’ alleged poor remuneration and pension.

“Without doubt, there are some very important issues to be addressed in the branch.

“Such issues include but are not limited to the meager take home of our members, paltry pension and so on.

“We shall definitely take on the Shippers Association of Nigeria (SAN) very soon with a view to having an upward review of our members of service to be compatible with the best global standard,” he said.

Mr Ekpenyong O Ekpenyong, the branch chairman was quoted as saying the economic downturn had impacted negatively on the sector.

“It is making it a herculean task getting some employers on the table to negotiate increase in salaries,” Ekpenyong.

He added that some of the shipping companies that agreed to increase workers’ salaries were not willing to offer appreciable amount to cushion the adverse effects of the prevailing economic condition of the employees.

Meanwhile, the branch through its General Secretary, Mr Tanko Danladi, disclosed that his branch has been able to unionise more than 200 workers of GMT Nigeria Ltd.

He added that dues have been remitted to the union on a monthly basis.

“Despite the unrealistic and unpredictable economic situation in the country, particularly, shipping sector, condition and Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiated by this administration was commendable and shall achieve more, with members’ support,” he said.

