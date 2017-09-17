" /> Maritime experts petition President Buhari over arms import | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Sep 17th, 2017

Maritime experts petition President Buhari over arms import

By Funso Olojo

A maritime expert, Lucky Amiwero, has decried the destination inspection regime of cargo inspection as the cause of the proliferation of arms imports into the country.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Customs Service made a huge arm seizure at the Tin Can Island port last week Monday with the discovery of a container fully loaded with 1100 pump action rifles.

The seizure was the third of such discoveries made by the Service this year. In January this year, 49 boxes containing 661 AK 47 were intercepted at the Apapa port while in May, another seizure of 440 pieces of pump action rifles were discovered at Tin Can port.

The last Monday seizure which was the biggest haul so far making it a total of 2201 sophisticated arms intercepted by the Customs in nine months, raising serious security concerns among Nigerians.

However, Amewero, a member of reconstituted presidential task force on the reform of Nigeria Customs Service (RPTFCR) and the National President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) noted that the destination inspection regime which allows importers to bring in their goods into the country before Customs inspection is the cause of this unhindered importation of arms and other unwholesome cargoes into the country.

In a letter to President Mohammed Buhari, Amiwero noted that majority of nations have discarded this type of inspection regime due to its high security risk and embraced an alternative form of inspection called manufacturing site of Port of loading as contained in the World Customs Organisation(WCO) safe framework convention which he said Nigeria was a signatory to.

‘’There is serious concern  about our import and export system and the economy that is vulnerable to terrorist exploitation due to our cargo inspection regime(Destination Inspection)(DI),which practice contravenes the WCO WORK Safe Frame Work of Standard to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade (WCO SAFE FRAME).

The Destination Inspection regime (DIR) process, allows the influx of unwholesome goods in to the country, such as Arms, Ammunitions, Contraband and the reduction of revenue, which exposes the nation to serious security threats.

‘’Before the event of 9/11 Customs authority were responsible for the clearance of imported goods at  the Port of destination. The event of 9/11 precipitated a change in Cargo inspection from destination to now at manufacturing site of Port of Loading, due to monitoring of supply chain mechanism of unwholesome products and revenue manipulation at Destination.

READ  Planned rehabilitation of refineries challenges past experience of state control

‘’ Nigeria is a signatory to the convention of the WCO Safe Framework of Standard to secure and Facilitate Global Trade, which provides multilayered set of standards for container/cargo security, developed to enhance security, increase revenue and facilitate international trade through two pillars:

‘’The Customs-to- Customs (C2C) – Pillar provides for cooperation between Customs authority in order to inspect cargo before it arrives at the destination ports on outbound and inbound  of non instructive inspection(NII)

‘’The Custom-to- Business (C2B) –  Pillar aims to create an international system for identifying private business that offers a high degree of security/integrity.

‘’The objective is that  there must be an ability to inspect and screen a container of cargo before it arrives our Ports as contained in paragraph a, b and C of WCO Safe Framework’’, he stated.

According to the convention, the Customs administration should have the authority to inspect cargo originating, exiting, transiting (including remaining on board) or being transshipped through a country.

The Customs administration should also provide required advance electronic information on cargo and containers shipments in time for adequate risk

The Customs Administration should conduct outbound security inspection of high-risk containers and cargo at the reasonable request of the importing country.

Amiwero lamented that while many African and European countries have embraced this safe mode of inspection, Nigeria is still stuck with the long discarded destination Inspection regime with its attendant security risks.

‘’Nigeria practice Destination Inspection(DI) of import which allows goods to be imported into the country without inspection, which contravenes   various provision of Customs-to- Customs Standards on WCO SAFE Framework of Standard to Secure and Facilitate global trade.

‘’Destination Inspection(DI) process  of  import on cargo allows the illicit cross-border movement of weapons of Mass Destruction(WMD), Drugs, Arms, Ammunitions, counterfeit merchandised hazardous waste and human trafficking  as presently practiced in  Nigeria, which allows goods into  Nigeria without pre-screening to identify high risk goods before shipment.

 

‘’The process  of  no inspection/ prescreening of goods  coming into Nigeria  poses greater security risk by the influx of Arms, Ammunition, Contrabands, Narcotics, explosives (e.g., dirty bombs, and weapon of mass destruction (WMD) and unwholesome items in to the Country in contravention of standard 2, 3 and 11 of the WCO SAFE framework of Standard.

READ  Military don’t have power to control social media ---Tony Momoh

 The maritime expert further noted that the practice of scanning these goods which would have minimized the risk of these unwholesome imports escape into the Nigeria society has long been abandoned by the Customs due to the malfunctioning of the scanning machines inherited from the former service providers.

Amiwero therefore stated that if the Nigerian government is desirous of halting the alarming rate of arms imports into the country, the following measures must be urgently be adopted.

‘’There is the urgent need for Nigeria as a contracting party to the global Multi-layered Security protocol the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, to comply with the protocol by reducing the illicit –Cross boarder movement of unwholesome goods into the country

‘’There is the urgent need to initiate the process of memorandum of understanding (MOU) with various countries, where cargo throughput of import is high e.g China, Turkey, India, etc. for the agreement of  Mutual Administrative Assistant  for collaborative activities on the prevention, investigation, repression and transnational crime as contained in various conventions

 

‘’There is the urgent need to repair the collapsed scanners in the ports that is the core on Security tool to reduce the influx of illicit Goods in the Country.

‘’There is the urgent need to safeguard and secure our nation from the influx of Arms, Ammunition, Narcotics, dirty Bomb, unwholesome items and Weapon of mass destruction (WMD) through the implementation of the provision of international Cargo Security Agreement.

 

‘’There is the need to accommodate various pre-shipment Inspection process  under Customs control as conducted by other government agencies such as Customs, NAFDAC, SON etc , that are involved in Quality , Quantity and Value assessment of  imported goods  as practiced globally to safeguard the National Security and reduce the process and cost of multiple  charges.

 

‘’ Urgently constitute a committee of trade procedure experts to address the short fall in the import process , which  constitutes bottle necks and imped the  component of trading across border on ease of doing business’’, the renowned freight forwarder noted.

 

 

 

 

 

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • STANBIC IBTC constructs recovery after a storm

    Stanbic IBTC Holdings came to being as a result of a merger between Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc. On 24 September 2007, IBTC Chartered Bank Plc merged with Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited. Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited on behalf of Standard Bank tendered an offer for the acquisition of additional IBTC shares […]

  • How PZ makes investors beg for more but….

    Full year results for PZ-Cussons ended on a happy note in May as the company’s profit after tax soared by a hefty 73 per cent rising from N2.1 billion in 2016 to N3.7billion in 2017. The company’s fairy tale result has had several investors emptying their piggy banks as the company’s share price jumps on […]

  • Mama Taraba: A vote of no confidence on President Buhari

    Obinna Ezugwu At Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, alias Mama Taraba was the cynosure of eyes. It was only a week prior that she rattled not only President Muhammadu Buhari, but the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when she spoke these words: “Your excellency, […]

  • Military don’t have power to control social media —Tony Momoh

    Prince Tony Momoh is the former Minister of Information between 1986 and 1990 under the military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda and was instrumental to the establishment of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) by Decree 55 of 1988. In this interview with UCHE AKOLISA, Momoh traces the history of the body that regulates […]

  • Maritime experts petition President Buhari over arms import

    By Funso Olojo A maritime expert, Lucky Amiwero, has decried the destination inspection regime of cargo inspection as the cause of the proliferation of arms imports into the country. It would be recalled that the Nigeria Customs Service made a huge arm seizure at the Tin Can Island port last week Monday with the discovery […]

  • Stakeholders pressure for interest rate reduction as MPC meets

    FELIX OLOYEDE Manufacturers, haunted by falling operating margins, have made strident calls for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately reduce local interest rates. The plaintive appeal is coming on the sidelines of the CBN’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for the month of September 2017. According to results of a 2017 Manufacturing Sector […]

  • Cloud over Oando AGM; Auditors query accounts

    By Okey Onyenweaku   Controversy has continued to trail Oando Nigeria’s 40th Annual General Meeting which was held last week at the Ibom Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. While the company’s resolutions which re-elected its directors were seemingly successful, shareholders were divided over the continued leadership of the management. Shareholders have expressed mixed feelings over […]

  • Planned rehabilitation of refineries challenges past experience of state control

              The state of the country’s refineries is so decrepit that any attempt to delay in selling them would amount to a desire to sell scraps. Though the senate agreed that it should be repaired, and the group managing director has already set up seven committees for total turn around at optimum capacity by 2019, […]

  • Anambra 2017: The godfathers confront power of incumbency

    Obinna Ezugwu   Last week at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi vowed to aggressively prosecute the November 18 governorship election in the state. “I will be at the forefront of the Anambra governorship election, and we will […]

  • Nigerian pastors: The call of God or mammon?

    ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Obafemi Ayoade, a dealer in building materials has no kind words for Nigerian pastors. He justifies his uncomplimentary view of ‘’these men’’ of God by sharing his experiences with BusinessHallmark.  Ayoade had been married for 10 years without a child, a Muslim he went from one Alfa (Muslim preacher) to another in search […]

  • How Nigeria is shared: Buhari vs Jonathan

    OBINNA EZUGWU   Few days ago, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari appointed 15 individuals into managerial positions in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), ten of them from the North- mostly Hausa/Fulani from the North West and North East; five from the South – three from the South West, two from the South South and none […]

  • Rising NPL: Banks cut loans, opt for fixed income in H1 2017

    FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian economy which has struggled to exit recession may be sitting on a keg of gun power as banks cut down credits to the private sector in the bid to push down soaring non-performing loans (NPLs). Review of the 2017 half year financial results of commercial lenders in the country showed that the […]

  • Economy searches for growth…as recovery remains fragile

    FELIX OLOYEDE Edging out of recession in the second quarter of 2017 has left economic analysts deeply divided over the significance of the 0.55 per cent rise in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which had remained negative over the previous five straight quarters. The GDP figure flipped up from -0.9 per cent in the […]

  • Nestle defies the odds, grows profit by 67%

    First half year (H1) 2017 results for a slew of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) under the Food and Beverages category have continued to gradually underscore the resurgence of the Nigerian economy. Nestle Nigeria Plc, the country’s largest composite food and beverages behemoth, for example posted half year earnings after tax growth […]

  • Only the growth of the real sector can address unemployment in Nigeria – Abia Chamber boss

    Sir Emma Nwakpadolu is the President of  Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ACCIMA). He says  the  growth and development of any organization depends  largely  on the business activities within the nation.  He has taken a critical look  at the 2016 and 2017  respective Federal Government annual budgets and what they portend,  saying […]

  • Nigerian economy rebounds after five consecutive contractions

    FELIX OLOYEDE |   The Nigerian economy recorded its first growth since the first quarters of  2016 when it slipped into recession. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.55 Per cent in the second quarter of 2017 from -0.52 per cent contraction recorded in Q1 2017, data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+