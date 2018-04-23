" />
Published On: Mon, Apr 23rd, 2018

Manufacturers groan despite improved bank liquidity

By FELIX OLOYEDE

Nigerian manufacturers are still credit-starved despite the improved liquidity of the banking sector. Although credit to the private sector has been rising, manufacturers have claimed that access to funds still pose a serious problem.

Dr Frank Jacobs, President Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)

Broad money in circulation increased 8.14 per cent to N2, 401.91 trillion in February 2018 compared to N2, 221.10 trillion in the same period last year, according to recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website. Analysts trace the improvement to faster-paced economic growth riding on the back of rising international oil prices and growing fiscal revenues. Oil rose to $74 per barrel on Friday.

Indeed, against the background of rising oil prices banks’ credit to the private sector jumped 2.88 per cent to N2,262.13 trillion in February as against N2,198.90 trillion in January 2018 as banks finance growing volumes of trade and commerce.

Nevertheless, it has been a tale of two halves as manufacturers have barely felt the impact of the improvement in financial sector liquidity as inventory spikes still dog the sector, argues Dr Frank Jacobs, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). He contends that access to loanable funds was still a major challenge for members of his association.

On his part, Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) wonders openly where the added liquidity was coming from. “The CBN has not relaxed rates, so where would manufacturers get funds from? The cost of funds is very high. So, manufacturers are not feeling the impact of improved liquidity,” he notes.

The Central Bank has pegged interest rate at 14 per cent since July 2016, despite inflation rate slowing down for 14 consecutive months to 13.3 per cent in March 2018. But maximum lending rate has been up 7 per cent from 29.26 per cent in February 2017 to 31.4 per cent in February this year, while overnight rate (the rate at which commercial lenders borrow short term among themselves) has dropped from 64.58 per cent in April 2017 to 3.75 per cent on Friday.

Liquidity in the banking sector has improved significantly, alluded Abayomi Ajayi, research analyst, EDC Securities, a subsidiary of Ecobank. “It is not entirely true that the manufacturing sector has not been impacted by the improved liquidity in the banking sector, because the PMI has continued to rise” he argues.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which measures the economic health of the real sector by considering inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment, increased for the twelfth consecutive month to 56.70 in March from 56.30 in February 2018, according data from the Central Bank.

The expansion in manufacturing cannot be attributed to liquidity in the banking sector, thinks Moses Ojo, head, Research and Business Development, PanAfrican Capital Plc. “It has been like that for a while and it will continue to be like that once we still have huge infrastructural deficit. And once banks still think there is little hope for them to recover whatever loan they give to the manufacturing sector, credit would continue to be a challenge to the sector,” he added.

The increase in PMI can be traced to improvement in dollar supply, which has received a significant boost since the CBN introduced the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) Window in April 2017. Manufacturers now easily get dollars to import inputs.

Consequently, foreign capital inflows into Nigeria jumped 139 per cent to $1.22 trillion at the end of last year in contrast to $512.41 billion in 2016 with per cent of this came in as portfolio investment. And Nigeria’s foreign reserves reached over a five year high of $47 billion on April 16.

Ojo maintains that banks would prefer to invest in fixed income securities which have no risk. Securities trading incomes formed bunk of banks’ income in 2017 as many of them decided to scale down their loans and advances. For instance, Nigeria’s most capitalized bank, GT Bank cut its loans and advances to customers by -7 per cent to N1.35 trillion in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2017.

In the same vein, Stanbic IBTC’s first financial result for first quarter of 2018 showed that its risk loans and advance   to customers dipped -5 per cent to N354.70 billion instead of N372.09 billion in the period year.

Lending rates have been on the rise, because banks don’t consider the volume of liquidity in the financial sector in determining the interest rate they charge, explained David Adonrin, Managing Director, Highcap Securities Ltd. “Banks are always looking at how risky the investment is and their cost of operations. They factor all these things together to come up with their lending rates,” he posits.

The monetary and fiscal authorities have held divergent views on the downward review of interest rates. While Mrs. KemiAdeosun, Minister for Finance has called for reduction of benchmark rates, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele has reiterated that the country’s economy was still fragile, having exited its 16 month recession in June 2017. He also claims that with inflation rate still at double digits, it was not in the best interest of the country’s economy to lower Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

  Manufacturers groan despite improved bank liquidity

