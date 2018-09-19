MAN sets for 46th AGM as Jacobs bows out 

The Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) has unveiled plans for its 46th Annual General Meeting and Manufacturers Annual lecture/Presidential Luncheon, which is scheduled for September 26 and 27, 2018 in Lagos. The occasion will also see the outgoing President of MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs end his 4-year tenure.

The event will play host to key industry and manufacturing players, government authorities and leaders, who will gather to discuss issues ranging from government procurement from manufacturers, port infrastructure and credit access, and also shed attention on the current realities of the Nigerian economy and business operations.

MAN President, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, revealed that the occasion will be the last of his administration, as he plays host to two Key West African Presidents, Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana, who will be special guests of honour.

“The two-day event provides opportunity for experts and Chief Executives of manufacturing concerns in Nigeria to evaluate the performance of the manufacturing sector of the economy in the past one year”.

“Day 1 will host the exclusive Private Session in the morning and later in the afternoon, an open Interactive Session between the CEO of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Procurement Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government and the Manufacturers. Thereafter, there would be an evening session which will focus on “Port Infrastructure and Access to Credit” with the following panel of discussants: Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Managing Director of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC), Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BOI) and the Managing Director of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). The theme for this session is: Promoting Manufacturing through Improved Port Infrastructure and Access to Long-Term Credit Windows.

Day 2 is for the Manufacturers Annual Lecture/Presidential Luncheon and it is equally a public event, but attendance is strictly by invitation. The theme for the Manufacturers Annual Lecture/Presidential Luncheon is “Mainstreaming Policies to Catalyze Industrial Renaissance” and our choice of the theme was borne out of the need to appraise the performance of industrial policy initiatives, with a view to ensuring that they are positively aligned to the industrial aspirations and overall economic development agenda of the nation.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook