MAN, LCCI disagree over CFTA

By UCHE CHRIS

President Buhari seems to be coming under increasing pressure from both home and abroad over his refusal to sign the Continental Free Trade Area treaty last month at the meeting African Union Heads of states and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Also Nigerians particularly the business community are sharply divided over the issue which further compounds the challenge of whether to sign or not.

President Buhari had declined to sign the treaty on March 28, 2018 citing the country’s unpreparedness and local opposition especially from the labour unions and a part of the organized private sector. At a recent summit on the treaty last week several African leaders, including former president Obasanjo, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the host Paul Kagame of Rwanda lauded the treaty and its potential to transform the continent.

Most observers saw the summit as part of subtle pressure on Nigeria and President Buhari as the largest economy in Africa to change its position and join the economic platform. It is widely believed that without Nigeria actively involved the ECOWAS subregion would be isolated and the relevance and usefulness of the treaty will be undermined.

Former President Obasanjo had lashed out against President Buhari after he declined assent to the treaty describing his action as detrimental to Africa’s growth and unity. His support for the agreement may have made him the unofficial campaigner for it in Nigeria.

However, both Nigerians and the business community seem to be differently disposed to the position of the president on the treaty.

President Paul Kagame said at the CFTA Business summit, held under the theme ‘Leveraging the Power of Business to Drive Africa’s Integration’, that took place in Kigali that “Increasing intra-African trade does not mean doing less business with the rest of the world. On the contrary as we trade more among ourselves African firms will become bigger, more specialised, and more competitive internationally,” he said.

The president expressed concern over the low levels of Africa’s internal trade while other trading blocs around the world had three or four times higher.

“Less than 20 per cent of Africa’s trade is internal, meaning from one African country to another. However, in the world’s richest regional trading blocs, the level of internal trade is three or four times higher,” he said.

The agreement, the President said is ideal for the continent in multiple aspects, including creating unity in the continent.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area symbolises our progress towards the ideal of African unity, but that is not the only reason why it is so historic. This agreement is about trade in goods and services. These are the kinds of complex products that drive high-income economies, African workers adding value in Africa. Services offered by African professionals using the latest technologies. Manufactured goods that are Made in Africa,” he said.

The task to increase trade levels in Africa, Kagame said will go beyond signing the agreement, to actualise impact and realise ambitions that go beyond the CFTA to other agendas set by the African Union that aim at reinforcing the integration spirit.

“Success on free trade shows that we are capable of achieving much more together. This is not the time to sit back and relax. The right place to start is moving rapidly to accomplish the other flagship projects in the first Ten-Year Implementation Plan of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” Kagame said.

Olusegun Obasanjo welcomed and congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa for recently being elected president of South Africa.

Obasanjo said; “We need to get a critical mass of hands, heads and minds of political and private sector leadership”. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces in Kigali that he is working with President Paul Kagame to improve bilateral ties between both countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had said his administration will not be in a hurry to enter into any agreement that would make the country a dumping ground and jeopardise the security of the nation. Consequently, the President set up a committee to review the Continental Free Trade Area, CFTA, framework agreement, which was signed in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 28 by some African countries. Some 44 African of the 54 countries agreed to form a $3 trillion continental free-trade zone encompassing 1.2 billion people.

President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Dr. Frank Jacobs, said at a media briefing that the agreement, in its present form, would put Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general at a gross disadvantage against other countries.

Nigeria is the only major country that declined to sign. Others staying out of the bloc were Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, Burundi, Eritrea, Benin, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau. It was not immediately clear why South Africa stayed on the sidelines.

He said: “We are at a great disadvantage to many countries in the continent in terms of infrastructure such as inadequate power, bad roads, and inefficient rail services. ‘’Though, we acknowledge that government has scaled up intervention in infrastructural development, as evidenced in devoting more funds to capital projects in 2018 budget, until we achieve appreciable progress in this regard, we would be competing at an unfair advantage. ‘We recommended that government should back out because there was no adequate and proper consultation.”

‘’Ideally, we had expected that we would be carried along, because some critical concerns that would have been addressed during negotiations were not adequately addressed. It is important to address the concern of the private sector during the negotiations,” Jacobs said.

Organised Labour also praised the decision of President Buhari to allow for more consultations and deliberations on the controversial African Union Continental Free Trade, CFTA, billed to be ratified today in Kigali, Rwanda.

Labour, however insisted that Nigeria should not sign the agreement as it would turn the nation into a dumping ground for repackaged and re-bagged foreign goods from Europe and other developed countries.

Speaking through United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, and National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Labour contended that there could not be a common African market without 200 million Nigeria market.

While commending President Buhari for putting a halt to its hurried signing and berating Presidential aides who wanted to rail road Nigeria into the agreement that would have kill the fragile industrial sector, ULC in a statement by its General Secretary, Didi Adodo, said:

“Nigeria is not only an importer nation but also an economy with weak infrastructural base thereby increasing the cost of the products produced in Nigeria. If signed, the CFTA will only encourage industrialized countries to use other African Nations to push their products to the Nigerian market thereby killing locally produced goods. We are shocked when at a time when other countries of the world including America are resorting to protectionism in defence of their local manufacturers ours is trying to open the economy to be finally killed. We reject it in its entirety.”

He recalled the uncritical Nigeria membership of World Trade Organizacion, WTO, in the 1990s with attendant lowering of tariffs and that trade liberalization was the singular factor that led to the collapse of labour intensive industries like textile and automobile. According to him: “Trade is the means to development, not the end itself therefore any trade pact must foster growth, create mass decent jobs and development, falling which is counterproductive.

However, experts criticized the tardiness with which Nigeria approached the issue wondering what government was doing when the treaty was being negotiated. They insisted that government was not sufficiently engaged in the negotiations which necessitated the sudden realization that it would expose the country to dumping.

It was a national embarrassment that after agreeing to the CFTA in principle, the president decided not to show up at the meeting where members signed it, said Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). He noted that there was nothing wrong with free trade, but there was need for more consultation.

Dr Frank Jacobs, President Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said: “We requested that it should not be signed. There wasn’t adequate consultation with the critical stakeholders that was why it wasn’t signed. And we are happy he didn’t sign it. Right now there are consultations going on between the negotiator and other private sector stakeholders.

“There are two issues that are critical that if not adequately addressed may kill all the manufacturing industries we have. One is the market access, where the agreement says they are going to liberalize 90 per cent of the tariff lines. In other words, 90 per cent of the tariff lines would be allowed to come into and out of Nigeria without duties. And that does not take into cognizance areas where are not quite developed, where we need some protections to be able to develop them.

We figured that it was going to hurt the growth of these sectors and the policy of government to develop the manufacturing sector for job creation would be hampered. Another area that is critical to us is the enforcement of the rule of origin. How are they going to enforce it because at present we know that even in ECOWAS it is difficult to enforce the rule of origin, which stipulates that a third party cannot into West Africa.

But at present, a country like Morocco that already has stand relations with the EU, will use that to bring goods into Morocco, it will do a little value addition like changing the label, and the goods will end up in Nigeria, which is their target market. Our concern is how they going to enforce the rule of origin to make this impossible. They were not clear on this to us. That

Prof. Fred Ajah Agwu of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, believes not signing the treaty was a “strategic mistake and a symptom of national weakness, because it expresses lack of capacity for competition even in Africa”, stressing that Nigeria cannot push for protectionism in today’s world.

“Nigeria not signing is a major setback for the AU which has been generally criticized for lack of achievement in intra Africa trade. Nigeria developed cold feet because of its infrastructure deficit, such as power and road, which will make it difficult to compete. Labour has been the most vocal against the agreement, but we are deceiving ourselves because the best weapon of defence is attack.

According him, Nigeria was represented in the negotiations but did not present a well articulated position on the rule of origin. “It is detrimental to national prestige and Afrocentric policy pursued by the country since independence.”