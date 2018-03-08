Mahama, Saraki, Amina Mohammed billed for Commonwealth Summit

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and Spanish former deputy prime minister María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, Toyin Saraki, wife of Nigeria’s Senate President and Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general United Nations, are among dignitaries confirmed to discuss the Africa’s economic growth and shared prosperity of Commonwealth Member States from Africa at the Commonwealth Africa Summit 2018.

The event will hold in London from the 12th – 15th March 2018.

The Commonwealth Africa Summit is a high level, multi-stakeholder event that annually brings together government and business leaders from the Commonwealth and allies to facilitate dialogue and action on key and relevant issues ranging from trade and investment, entrepreneurship and job creation, economic development, Security and counterterrorism, Energy and Power amongst other relevant issues in Africa.

The event, annually hosted as part of activities to celebrate the Commonwealth Week in London, is organised by the Commonwealth Africa Initiative, to provide a veritable platform for the generation of new ideas, trade agreements, business relationships and investments.

In addition to Mahama, other lead speakers and panelists include Dr. Hassan Ahmed Hilal (Minister of Environment Sudan), Chief Mrs Folorunso Alakija (Vice Chair – Famfa Oil), Rt. Hon Mia Amor Mottley MP (Leader of Opposition and Former Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados), Dr. Babatope Agbeyo (Chairman Cornfield Group), Ashish Thakkar (CEO Mara Group), and others.

As listed on its website – www.CASevents.org/cas2018, the 2018 summit will also feature as panelists a wide array of senior Cabinet Ministers and Chief Executives of corporations from Africa and across the Commonwealth.

Among them are Dr. Hassan Ahmed Hilal (Minister of Environment Sudan), Kate Osamor (UK Shadow Secretary for International Development), Ms. Vivienne Yeda (Director General – East African Development Bank), Mark Pursey (CEO BTP Advisers), Henry Sands (SABI Strategy Group), Isha Johansen (President of Sierra Leone Football Association), Muriel Maupoint (CEO Hope for Children), Sally Anne Wilson (CEO Public Media Alliance), Dr. Justina Mutale (Advisory Board Member – World Leaders Forum), Tim Loughton MP, John Penrose MP (UK Prime Minister’s Anti-Corruption Champion).

Others are Mark Stoleson (Chief Executive Officer and Partner at Legatum), Martin Realey (CEO Build Africa), Debbie Ariyo (CEO AFRUCA), Tim Wainwright (CEO Water Aid), Paul Smith Lomas MBE (CEO of Practical Action), Dr. Babatope Agbeyo (CEO Cornfield Group and Botosoft Inc), Parminder Vir OBE (CEO Tony Elumelu Foundation), Lord Alan Watson of Richmond (Former Chair of Coca Cola Europe Advisory Board), Dayo Israel (Africa Regional Director, Commonwealth Africa Initiative), Odein Ajumogobia (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nigeria), Lord Hughes of Woodside (Chair of the British Anti-Apartheid Movement (AAM)), Paul Kunert (CEO Joule Africa), Dr. V B Narayanamurthy (Professor, India).

Also listed as panelists are Sidney Yankson (CEO Ghana Capital Partners Ltd), Dr. Amy Jadesinmi (CEO LADOL Energy), Paul Kunert, DJ Cuppy Otedola, Dr. Ken Ikpe, Mark Tierney, Helen Tarnoy (Founder, Managing Director Aldwych International Ltd), Mr. Omar Selim (CEO Arabeque), Edward George (Country Head, UK Representative Office – ECOBANK Group), Chad Blackman (Caribbean Engagement Head, Commonwealth Africa Initiative) and many others.

Panel moderators at the event include Sarah Sand (BBC), Joseph Hammond, Christine Holzbaeur (IC Publications), Toun Okewale Sonaiya (WFM), Gillian Joseph (Sky), Eryca Freemantle and others.

The event, opened to Africans, friends of Africa and young African leaders will also feature a Youth Forum to discuss Africa’s political future, and invites participants from across the Commonwealth.

The event is organised by the Commonwealth Africa Initiative (CAFI) in association with BOTOSOFT Limited, Oxford Business Group, GLEEHD Foundation, APO Group, IC Publications (African Review), BEN TV, Phoenix Media Group, Ghana Society, Amayew Debrah, Africa.com, GhanaNewsOne, GEMAFRICA TV and other partners. CAFI promotes the socio-economic interests of Africa in the Commonwealth.