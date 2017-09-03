" /> Magu: A lone ranger redefining anti corruption war | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Sep 3rd, 2017

Magu: A lone ranger redefining anti corruption war

OBINNA EZUGWU  |

In 2016, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) successfully prosecuted 125 cases, a number of them high profile cases. Between January and August this year, the commission secured 137 convictions.  In 2015, the figure stood at 103 cases. The Acting Chairman of the anti corruption agency, Mr. Ibrahim Magu had only taken office on November 11, 2015. It was thus 2016 that he served one full year, and the result is obvious.
Since assuming office as EFCC helmsman, Magu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police who had held several leadership positions within and outside of the agency as a pioneer staff, has shown that truly corruption can be fought in Nigeria beyond mere rhetoric and brazen witch-hunt.
He had noted upon his appointment that with corruption, there would never be meaningful development in Nigeria, emphasising that “there is the need to make sure that whatever is gotten for common use did not end up in private pockets.” Even as he assured that he was ready to and willing to “work with everybody without any primordial concerns.”
Magu is living up to his promise. The EFCC under his watch has made tremendous progress in exposing high level corruption cases, and has recovered mouthwatering sums of money from corrupt public office holders. It is for this reason that Business Hallmark deemed him fit for its prestigious Man of the Year Award 2016. The presentation of which will take place in September.
President Muhammadu Buhari came to power on a strong anti corruption posturing, noting on his campaign trail that it was either we kill corruption or corruption kills us. In practical terms, corruption cannot be killed, but it can be reduced to barest minimum, and Magu has proven he is more than capable of doing just that. From the over N15 billion; comprising $38million, £27, 000 and N23million found in an Ikoyi house in April, the N3.4billion allegedly stored away by former NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu to the many revelations of graft involving former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, Magu had left no one in doubt he means business.
“He fits into Buhari’s plans,” notes Mr Wale Ogunade, Lagos based lawyer and activist “President Buhari’s main campaign promise is to fight corruption, he needed a right hand for the job, he shopped for Ibrahim Magu whose mind fits into his plans.
“Since his appointment Magu has carried out his mandate without fear.  In fact, the hallmark of Magu is his ability to step on big toes and investigate the big and mighty. The scientific manner to which big sleece and dirty deals are revealed has sent fears into the society.”
Many will agree with Ogunade. It is evident that Magu has succeeded in instilling fear on the country’s corrupt elite. Frivolous lifestyles, frequent overseas trips and parties have reduced considerably as Nigerians are, out of fear of Magu, imbibing sense of decency.
Last week Wednesday, Magu disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja that the agency had recovered N409billion between January to date, including $69.5million and £23million. He equally said the EFCC is prosecuting many of its staff involved in bribery and other corrupt practices, as according to him, the commission is currently engaged in internal cleansing. The EFCC has not produced a better chairman.
But it has not been a bed of roses for the “General” as he is fondly called. He said as much during his media briefing last week, noting that he was facing the toughest time at the moment in the fight against corruption.
The story of how the Nigerian Senate, twice, failed to confirm him as substantive EFCC chairman is common place, it is a consequence of power play within the presidency. BusinessHallmark had written a detailed report titled: “Magu: the plot against Mr. Clean” revealing how his uncompromising, resolute stance against graft got him into trouble with certain interest groups, and strangely even within the presidency.
Magu’s prosecution of high profile cases, including those involving Governor Abudal’aziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara, former governor James Ibori of Delta State,   former Kwara State Governor, now Senate President Bukola Saraki and several retired army officers had allegedly incurred the wrath of certain powerful forces with one governor particularly vowing to do everything to stop him from investigating the spending of the funds released to his state.
It had also been revealed how the cabal within the presidency, allegedly made up of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal; DSS Director, Lawal Daura; Chief of Staff (CoS), Abba Kyari and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami and several others, played a big role in ensuring that the Senate did not confirm him as EFCC chairman for reasons bothering on failure to take orders on whom to investigate or not to investigate.
Confrontations between Magu and Malami, particularly, are now public knowledge. In an interview with Channels last week, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed tried to whittle it down to divergent views, promising that it would be looked into.
“There are divergent views between the AGF and the EFCC chairman and the appropriate authorities will look into it,” he said.
It cannot be as simple as divergent views; it is a heated power play although the EFCC helmsman played it down during the Wednesday briefing, claiming that it was “an imagination of people, which he does not believe in.”
“There is no rift between me and the attorney-general. The AGF is my minister and there is no reason for us to quarrel. I don’t believe that. There is a synergy between us to face the common enemy,” he said.
But backed by both the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Buhari, however, Magu has continued to soldier on against all odds, and the anti corruption posturing of the Buhari administration is living up to expectations. It is one area that the administration has received credit from both supporters and opponents.
Magu’s fate may eventually be determined by the Supreme Court. There is no doubt that the plot against him has forced him to keep low profile, he had suggested as much in interaction with BusinessHallmark. Arguments have continued over whether or not he has the legal right to continue in an acting capacity despite his rejection by the Senate. The matter is expected to proceed to the apex court where it would be decided. In the meantime, he continues to strive to rid the nation of corruption.
The same last week, he disclosed that the commission had started taking steps towards implementing international agreements recently reached with the governments of other countries.
“I met with the delegation of UAE in Vienna; they are willing to work with us. They have records of people with beneficial ownerships. We are going there very soon,” he said.
He is certainly a man determined to do his job, and has proven to be more than capable of delivering.
The 53-year-old Maiduguri born police officer holds a degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He attended numerous courses both locally and internationally, including at the famous FBI Institute, United States and the London Metropolitan Police Institute. He is married and blessed with children.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Laundry services: What it takes to start

    DANIEL ZUBAIR| With the ever evolving working population of 76.96 million  who daily engaged in how to survive and hardly have time to handle their domestic activities of which cleaning is pivotal, it makes laundry services a business with good potential in terms of client base and profit making. Being one of the largest small […]

  • NSE: Surging market signals economic revival

    TESLIM SHITTA-BEY| With four months left in the year 2017 investors have begun to count their gains as the Nigerian stock market has soared ahead at a thundering pace. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Shares Index (ASI), a measure of how well the market has done over the year, has grown by a thundering 31.38 […]

  • 2019 : The Turaki’s last dance

    AYOOLA OLAOLUWA | Former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s ultimate retirement from active politics had been predicted on several occasions by political analysts. Virtually everyone, except himself, had written him off after his failed bid to upstage his former boss president Obasanjo. The pundits could however be forgiven in their assessment of his future chances. He […]

  • Uncertainty dogs disbursement of Cabotage Funds

    FUNSO OLOJO| Alleged official highhandedness, secrecy and uncertainty have continued to stall the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds (CVFF) 13 years after it was introduced to render assistance to an army of cash strapped indigenous ship owners. In what appears to be an interplay of sour politics and fat layers of official secrecy, […]

  • Olubadan, Ladoja declare war over Ajimobi’s controversial chieftaincy saga

    OLUSESAN LAOYE| Despite what Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo state governor described as his good intention in appointing 21 new obas in Ibadan land, it appears that his intention is now a source division and disagreement with Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba saliu Adetynji and some prominent people.. Last week Sunday, Governor Ajimobi appointed 21 […]

  • Tony Nwoye: His victory and the odds

    OBINNA EZUGWU | Few people saw Nwoye’s emergence coming. Beyond the shores of Anambra State, he is hardly known. In the House of Representatives where he is a member, he is rarely in the news, and when compared to Senator Andy Uba, a colossus in the state politics who almost single handedly put him in […]

  • Breweries battle poor returns on lager

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Almost all sectors of the economy have got bloodied as a result of a crippling economic recession which has seen five consecutive quarters of negative growth until the marginal reversal of 0.52 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. The brewery sector is no exception. However, what comes as a bit of […]

  • H1 RESULTS : Okonkwo pushes Fidelity to the big league

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU| Fidelity Bank pushed against a recessionary headwind in half year (H1) 2017 to raise investors’ hopes of an attractive dividend pay-out by year end as gross earnings grew more than 20 per cent above the gross income posted in the contemporary period of 2016. Year-to-date capital yield on the banks listed stock was […]

  • Ikpeazu, Onu, Anya, others drum support for made in Nigeria goods at Hallmark lecture

    OBINNA EZUGWU| Prominent Nigerians have emphasized the need for Nigeria to develop its export capacity, insisting it is the only way out of the current economic recession. They made this declaration at the August 2017 Edition of Business Hallmark’s Public Policy Forum (PPF), with the theme: “The Made in Nigeria Campaign and National Economic Revival”, […]

  • Liquid detergent production

    DANIEL ZUBAIR | The business outlook for liquid soap or detergent production like every other viable small scale business that demands investment of skills and capital, must be given a fair deal of a business name, NAFDAC registration and a defined operating environment such like a structured warehouse. If given the necessary packaging and a […]

  • Access Bank Redeems $350 million Eurobond

      Access Bank Plc has announced the final redemption of the $350,000,000.00 Eurobond Notes due July 25, 2017.    The Securities were issued in 2012 by Access Finance B.V. – a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank – on the back of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Bank. In October 2016, holders of $113 Million of this note elected […]

  • UBA: it is United Bank for Africa, but how does it unite with customers in Nigeria?

    ENIOLA ILORI   United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with operations in 19 African countries and three global financial centers; New York, London and Paris. With well over eight million customers, and 700 offices across the globe, UBA is obviously a leading brand in Africa, and beyond. Its […]

  • Nigeria partners Morocco on agric insurance to boost diversification

    EMEKA EJERE| Nigeria and Morocco last week raised a steering committee to develop a sustainable crop insurance scheme for the country in a move expected to boost agriculture and economic diversification. Agricultural insurance premium financing is one important but neglected area government ought to pay attention to in its efforts to boost food production in […]

  • 2O19: Voters’ camps shall be for, or against restructuring –Chekwas Okorie

    National chairman of the United Progressive Party [UPP], Chief Chekwas Okorie, has come up with a startling prediction – that the currently, raging divide of ‘Restructuring’ will separate political parties and candidates in the 2O19 general elections, whereby voters would flow with the candidates who represent what they believe in. In his interview with CHIBUISI […]

  • President Buhari’s return fuels more controversy

    OBINNA EZUGWU After spending 104 days in London, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, having significantly recovered from his undisclosed ailment fortnight ago, returned to the country. The generality of his party members and supporters were happy to welcome him back after such long absence. Rallies were held in Abuja, Kaduna, Ekiti, Benue, Enugu and elsewhere. Kogi […]

  • UBA: Uzoka announces bumper harvest

    FELIX OLOYEDE | As the economy continues to show signs of gradual, though feeble recovery, Corporate Nigeria is tapping into the tentative growth to demonstrate strength in adversity. The impressive results which some of the companies have delivered in the half year ended June 2017 signal that the second half of the year may be […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+