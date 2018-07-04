Macron Live at the Afrika Shrine

The President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, has arrived at Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s iconic Afrika Shrine in Ikeja Lagos.

He arrived at the night club in a casual white shirt, with sleeves rolled and was seen at the balcony, acknowledging cheers from a large crowd of Nollywood actors, actresses and entertainers.

Macron after his discussions with Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, headed to Lagos.

He arrived at the Presidential Lounge of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) exactly 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Lagos State Gov., Akinwunmi Ambode, had arrived at the lounge at exactly 8:10 p.m. to receive the French president.

Also on ground to receive Macron were the top echelons of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He left the airport in a long convoy at about 9.30 p.m. for the visit to the Afrika Shrine of the late Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The French president is also expected to inaugurate the headquarters of Alliance Francaise, a French Language and Cultural Centre in Ikoyi on July 4.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama told newsmen in Abuja that the visit would enhance ties and trade relations between France and Nigeria.

He added that it would also be the first formal meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the French President since assumption of Office.