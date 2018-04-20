Mace theft, an attempt to truncate Nigeria’s democracy – PDP

321 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly and the seizure of the Senate mace as a direct assault on the legislature and a bold attempt to truncate Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement from its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of “interferences and direct attacks” on the institution of the National Assembly.

The PDP alleged that the ruling party has gone beyond limits to make Nigerians accept a government that does not respect the ideals of democracy, particularly the constitutional separation of powers.

“Is it not strange that a legislative day appointed to further deliberate on the re-ordering of the sequence of election will be the day that strange elements would invade the National Assembly, particularly, the hallowed chambers of the Senate, to disrupt legislative proceeding and seize the mace?” the opposition party questioned in the statement.

It further wondered how an invasion could have occurred at the National Assembly, stressing that the parliament, all over the world, is the bastion of democracy.

The party noted that government becomes autocratic and totalitarian without the parliament and urge Nigerians to reflect on the recent happening in the legislature, including the purported declaration of a serving senator wanted by the police.

It also asked the National Assembly to bring forth every legislative instrument to protect itself from external aggression, as well as unravelling every persons, offices and institutions that played any form of roles in the Senate invasion and mace theft.

“Our nation has accepted democracy as the best form of governance; those whose adrenaline cannot accommodate democracy and its constitutionally guaranteed tenets should either shape in or be forced to conform with the best ideals of democracy,” the PDP said.