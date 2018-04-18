Mace snatching: APC calls for Omo-Agege’s prosecution

224 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned in totality, Wednesday’s attack on the Senate and the snatching on the Mace of the senate.

This is even as it has called on all security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.

In a statemnet issued by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, the party said that the attack ammounted to an attack on the nation’s democracy.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has arrested Senator Ovie Omo Agege for leading the hoodlums into the Senate chamber during plenary to snatch the Mace which is the symbol of authority of the upper legislative chamber.