Low patronage characterize Skye bank’s branches

Skye Bank has been on the edge since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sacked the Mr. Tunde Ayeni-led board of the bank, having failed the apex bank’s stress test. The intervention of the CBN in the bank by appointing new board and management for it and injecting N100 billion to boost its liquidity could not stop the wave of negative sentiment from blowing among its customers.The apex bank had to engage in massive campaign to assure the bank’s customers that all was well with it.

One year along the line, BUSSINES HALLMARK visited some of the Skye Bank branches in Ikeja, one of the commercial nerves of Lagos to see if customers’ confidence has return to the commercial lender and assess the state of things. Our findings would make an interesting reading:

SKYE BANK ALAUSA BRANCH, IKEJA

This branch is located opposite Shoprite B/Stop Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. It operates in a large compound with large parking space that customers visiting this branch would have no problem with where to park their vehicles. Customers go through a security post manned by a number of well-mannered and friendly guards and mobile police. The security personnel were seen ensuring that cars were properly parked and giving helping hands to customers who wanted to make withdrawals from the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The bank has five ATMs and four of them were dispensing cash well. The bank has a big well-constructed building, have no idea how many storey building it is, but the ground floor is for the banking hall which is very big and divided into three angles, which is the banking hall, customer care service and other operation room also a demarcated waiting hall facing an office.

The bank has about five Tellers at the counter and two customer service staffs attending to the customers. However, customer population was scanty and the Tellers had little job to do.

The water dispenser is filled with water and the Restroom is very clean.

Skye Bank Allen Avenue Branch

This branch is situated along the Allen avenue road Ikeja, Lagos. It has a small parking space for customers going to the bank with their cars. There are two security men outside the entrance of the bank, and there was an ATM which wasn’t working. The security personnel appear welcoming and friendly. The banking hall is very small and a bit crowded and rough. It was crowded because the hall wasn’t spacious enough to occupy many people in it. There were three Tellers at the small counter and three customer service staff attending to customers. The banking hall was really chocking that the waiting line nearly extended to the security entrance. They have no water dispenser and the restroom was locked for no reason and it was not in use for customers who were in need of the convenience.

SKYE BANK TOYIN STREET BRANCH

The branch is along Toyin Street not far to MKO Abiola’s estate Ikeja, Lagos. Two security personnel stood in front of the bank, welcoming customers as they walk in or drive in. it has a medium parking space for customers going in to the bank with their cars. The bank has two ATM machines which are both dispensing cash to the customers and very fast.

The banking hall is of a medium size but spacious, it has three Tellers at the counter and two Customers service staff; there were few customers at this bank as at the time of our arrival in the bank, which was late morning. There was a security man inside the bank and the bank environment is very clean and neat; it has a convenience that is neat, there wasn’t any water dispenser in the bank. Some customers complained of poor services.

SKYE BANK IKEJA PLAZA BRANCH

This branch is in a big shopping plaza at Ikeja, Lagos. The plaza has a big parking space that the bank customers won’t have any problem with where to park their cars and there are several security men to direct you to the banking hall. The bank occupies two floors in the plaza. The ATM gallery is in the upper floor with five ATM machines, with four dispensing cash and working well.

The banking hall looked so big and spacious that the customers present were hardly noticeable; there were two security men at the entrance of the hall helping with the security door, the bank has four Tellers at the counter; it also has two customer care service staff attending to the customers.

There were few customers in the bank, which makes the banking hall very scanty. This is a major surprise given that this branch hosts most Lagos State staff salary. The bank has a waiting room with a plasma TV and comfortable chairs for customers to wait, the atmosphere was cool and lovely. Most of the workers in this bank are friendly and related well with the customers coming in for their transactions. The environment was neat and tidy; the Toilet was also very clean. The water dispenser was also stocked with cool water for the use of the customers and staffs.

