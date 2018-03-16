Lokosa, Madu win February LBA awards

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Kano Pillars forward Junior Lokosa and Heartland head coach Ramson

Madu have been named the NPFL Player and Manager for February

respectively by the League Bloggers Awards (LBA).

Lokosa and Madu distinguished themselves in the month under review to come out tops in both categories of the award.

Lokosa saw off challenges from Kwara United striker Stephen Alfred,

Wikki Tourists defender Isaac Giwa and Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Femi Thomas to emerge the top performer among players for the month of February.

The Kano Pillars forward scored three goals in four games as his club

finished unbeaten in February. He also showed he can hold his own in

big games, scoring against MFM FC, Enyimba and Rangers. Lokosa is

currently the top scorer of the Nigeria Professional Football League

(NPFL).

Lokosa has now won the LBA back-to-back after claiming the player’s

prize in January – the first of this NPFL season.

Madu has had quite a topsy-turvy spell overall as Heartland manager

but February remains the best period for his team as he guided them to pick nine points out of 12, which was only rivalled by Rivers United

who had to achieve that with an extra game last month.

He led Heartland to an away win at Niger Tornadoes and enjoyed

successes at home against Kwara United and Wikki Tourists with his

men’s only blemish in February happening in the Oriental Derby at FC

Ifeanyiubah.

Nominees for March will be announced first week of next month.