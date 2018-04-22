Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah emerges PFA Player of the Year

291 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Skysports

Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season after a stellar first campaign at Liverpool.

The former Chelsea player beat off competition from Manchester City’s title-winners Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Tottenham striker Harry Kane completing the six-man shortlist of nominees.

Salah and De Bruyne have been the standout players during the campaign, which has seen Pep Guardiola’s side clinch the league title with five games to spare, but the Liverpool man secured the most votes from his peers after scoring 41 goals in 46 appearances for the Anfield club.

The 25-year-old, who was signed for £34m from Roma, is the first Egyptian to win the award, presented at Grosvenor House in central London on Sunday evening.

“Hopefully I’m not the last one,” said Salah. “I’m very proud to win and I’ve worked very hard.

“It’s a big honour.”

Salah, who follows Luis Suarez, in 2014, as the last Liverpool player to earn the accolade, is a pivotal reason behind the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals and helping Jurgen Klopp’s side all but secure a top-four spot in the league.

Salah became the first person in Premier League history to claim three Player of the Month awards in the same season, winning it in November, February and March, and was the only member of Liverpool’s squad to be named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Golden Boot frontrunner scored his 31st Premier League goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Brom on Saturday and will look to help the club to a first Champions League final since 2007, when he meets his former club Roma in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.