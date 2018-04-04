Liverpool boss comments on Salah’s injury

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Liverpool’s dream night against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night was tempered only by an injury to Mohamed Salah.

The winger scored the game’s opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win as they blew City away with three first half strikes.

Salah’s night was short lived as he was substituted off early in the second half, looking uncomfortable.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has commented on Salah’s injury and told the club’s official website it is still too early to give a proper assessment.

He said: “I don’t know in the moment.

“He came to the sideline and said sometimes he was feeling something. We have to wait for the real diagnosis.”