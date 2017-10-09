" /> Leasing Industry Targets Nigerian Healthcare Development | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Oct 9th, 2017

Leasing Industry Targets Nigerian Healthcare Development

 

By FELIX OLOYEDE

Andrew Efurhievwe, Executive Secretary, ELAN

The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), has moved to further contribute to the healthcare sector in Nigeria in line with its developmental role. The move is aimed at enhancing development contributing to the repositioning of the sector targeted at meeting the huge infrastructure and other challenges affecting the sector.

The commitment was recently expressed by the Association, during the signing of the memorandum of understanding between The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) and Swiss Biostadt Limited, a renowned healthcare equipment vendor and an ELAN member, aimed at stimulating development of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. This partnership is intended to provide players in the healthcare sector with the needed equipment, for enhanced service delivery.

Commenting on this development, the Executive Secretary of the Association, Andrew Efurhievwe, stated that Nigeria has over the years, been faced with the challenges of providing efficient healthcare services to its people. The issue is not so much about shortage of personnel but the provision of necessary equipment and other infrastructure to enhance service delivery. The consequential effects of this include avoidable deaths due to wrong diagnosis and treatment as well as huge expenditure on medical treatment abroad.

READ  Banks to commence N26bn Agric SME fund disbursement this quarter

The contemporary development in the sector where technology drives most activity, and efforts concentrated on capital investment in modern equipment to meet the increasing demand of healthcare services, has necessitated the increasing need and demand for efficient medical equipment to facilitate effective diagnosis and treatment. This has forced healthcare providers to constantly match the pace of medical technology and offer optimal treatment and care despite budget constraints.

Considering the volume of funding required to facilitate substantial development, appropriate initiatives and funding mechanisms for addressing the problem must be sought. The Executive Secretary affirmed that “Leasing is considered a major financing option that can be used to facilitate access to the much needed equipment, necessary to address the infrastructure challenges and improve service delivery in the sector”.

Essentially, Leasing can provide health care institutions with easy access to state-of-the-art medical equipment that would aid their daily operations, without waiting for the accumulation of enough capital budgets to proceed with the procurement of medical equipment.

The influential benefits of leasing to these institutions include, no collateral requirement; more flexible payment options and occasionally no down payment required; frees up capital for extra expenditure; 100% or more financing which include hardware, software, installation, maintenance, training, all of which can be encompassed in the lease contract.

READ  200 Chinese investors to invest in Nigeria

Indeed, leasing has gained significant global recognition as a creative financing alternative for the acquisition of capital assets. In Nigeria, it has continued to contribute to national development, creating wealth and improving the economy. In the last 10 years, the leasing industry added assets worth over N4.65trillion to capital formation in the Nigerian economy. In 2016, outstanding lease volume stood at N1.26trillion, up from N1.1trillion in 2015, representing a growth rate of 14 percent. The impactful visibility of leasing is increasing in various sectors of the economy and exhibits a brighter future given its developmental attributes.

For medical equipment vendors, leasing can be utilised as a sales aid mechanism. Reputable medical vendors across the globe have developed vendor leasing programmes through the establishment of specialised leasing companies or in partnership with other lessors.

He called on Government to embrace leasing as a major instrument for upgrading and maintaining health care facilities across the country, to facilitate Government’s initiative in creating a healthy nation, while conserving and retaining scarce foreign exchange resources for economic development.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Nigeria spends $400m annually on pesticides – NSPRI

    The Executive Director, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Prof. Olufemi Peters, has said Nigerian farmers and agro-based companies spend $400m annually on pesticides. He also said that improper pesticide use had caused millions of people to frequently fall sick across the country. He spoke during NSPRI training workshop on ‘the use of inert atmosphere silos […]

  • 200 Chinese investors to invest in Nigeria

    FELIX OLOYEDE No fewer than 200 Chinese mining companies have declared interest to invest in Nigeria’s mining sector. Business Hallmark gathered that the Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Abubakar, in September, led Nigeria’s delegation to the China Mining Conference in China. During the conference, Nigeria and China organised […]

  • Leasing Industry Targets Nigerian Healthcare Development

      By FELIX OLOYEDE The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), has moved to further contribute to the healthcare sector in Nigeria in line with its developmental role. The move is aimed at enhancing development contributing to the repositioning of the sector targeted at meeting the huge infrastructure and other challenges affecting the sector. The […]

  • Banks to commence N26bn Agric SME fund disbursement this quarter

    FELIX OLOYEDE Deposit money Banks (DMBs) will begin the disbursement of the N26 billion intervention fund set aside for the development of the agricultural Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) before the year runs out. The fund would be disbursed to Agric SMEs as entity contribution and the disbursing lenders would also provide mentorship and hand-holdin […]

  • Patching up PZ

    By TESLIMeslim SHITTA-BEY In the 1980’s and mid 1990’s PZ-Cussons was amongst the bluest of blue chip companies listed on the  (NSE), it was the cream on top of the conglomerate pie, but by the turn of the 2000’s rising competition, growing weariness and a general lack of spunk had caught up with the business […]

  • Lafarge poised to increase market share

      Okey Onyenweaku Lafarge Africa has annouced plans to raise fresh funds through a Rights Issue. The Cement Company plans to raise a whooping N131.65billion at N42.50 per share by issuing 5 new shares for every 9 shares held by shareholders at the qualification date. While the opening date of the Rights Issue is yet […]

  • Anti corruption: The rot within

    –              President Buhari’s men expose fragility of corruption fight By Obinna Ezugwu On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari mounted the saddle of leadership after riding on the high horse of anti-corruption and unquenchable integrity to beat the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari had promised, in his campaign trail, to kill corruption, lest corruption […]

  • NIGERIA @ 57: NO JOBS. A FUTURE IN DANGER

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Nigeria’s employment crisis is worsening with technological advancement daily displacing much of the nation’s manufacturing and other work force, and in turn creating widespread social disruption and human hardship, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. According to the latest figures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), unemployment rate rose to 14.2 per […]

  • High interest rates threaten ERGP

    FELIX OLOYEDE Nigeria’s hastily constructed economic growth and recovery plan (ERGP) is about to face is stiffest test yet as a growing number of economists argue that the refusal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ease money supply and bring down interest rates at its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC) will puncture […]

  • First Bank, the Elephant expands frontiers

    By FELIX OLOYEDE In a deft move to grow its banking franchise across Africa, First Bank Holding Company (FBNH) has increased equity stake in its Congo DRC subsidiary. FBNH, Nigeria’s foremost  financial holding company, announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in FBNBank DRC Limited (FBNBank DRC), making it FBNH’s wholly owned Subsidiary. FBNH said […]

  • Nigerian Economic summit 23: Impact on policy, economy

    By EMEKA EJERE As the nation heads towards yet another edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit, expectations are high that the outcome of the event will among other things help in taking Nigeria much further out of recession through consistent growth and diversification. Nigeria has just minimally exited a 2-year long recession occasioned by negative […]

  • Events Rental Services – Canopies, Tables, Chairs

    Party Equipment Rental Services is a very lucrative form of business with a long time residual income value. In most parts of the country, partying is a common practice especially on weekends. It is usually one party or the other. Saturdays and Sundays are known for weddings, birthdays, survival, dedication, thanksgiving parties, etc. Indeed, people love to have […]

  • Nigeria at 57: So far so what?

    Obinna Ezugwu On October 1, 2017, Nigeria officially clocked 57 years as an independent nation. It is yet another milestone for the world’s most populous black nation and activities were lined up in celebration. But other than the count of years, is there anything worthy of celebration?   “None,” says Mr John Bede-Anthonio, public affairs […]

  • Govt must invest in research to overcome our food value chain challenges

    Food is not just a necessity to human survival. Mr. Akindele Faleye, Managing Director, WUFAS AGRONet, a food processing consultancy firm, believes food processing, if properly harnessed, could become a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and help create jobs for a chunk of the unemployed youths. In this interview with FELIX […]

  • Tinubu and the future of Nigeria

    Last week, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the APC, added his voice to the southern agenda for the future of this country and its political survival. His intervention which had been expected but lacking since the great debate began with the inauguration of the Political conference in 2014 now gives a considerable degree of […]

  • MPC retains monetary policy levers

    FELIX OLOYEDE   | Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central of Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday September 26, 2017 retained major monetary policy  levers despite the call of manufacturers and financial analysts for a reduction in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) an the easing of the banks cash reserve ratio. The Banks Governor, Godwin Emefiele, […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+