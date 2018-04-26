LASG frowns against indiscriminate dumping of waste

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Lagos State Government has warned against the indiscriminate dumping of waste during the rainy season.

Speaking recently at a press briefing to enlighten the public on the changes to the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), the Special Adviser to the Governor, Engineer Adebola Shabi, highlighted the need for residents to desist from the negative habit, as it is one of the major causes of flooding in the State.

Shabi noted that the rains had already started, and the government viewed the risk of flooding as a major concern. However, he insisted that while the government would deploy the necessary tools to ensure a flood free season, residents also have a responsibility to protect their environment by desisting from throwing their waste on the medians and in roadside gutters.

“What we want from people living in Lagos is to generate their waste, bag their waste and drop them in front of the houses, for effective cleaning and to prevent the blockage of our drainages and canals”. He said. According to Engineer Shabi, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions will continue the distribution of waste bags to Lagosians but insisted that everyone must play their part.

In addition to the distribution of bags, the Visionscape’s primary focus will be the remediation and construction of waste facilities, like the landfill and transfer loading stations (TLS) across the State. However, it was clarified that Visionscape is not responsible for the maintenance of drainage systems across the state. The companies identified for drainage management are Quality Sanctuary Nigeria Limited, Jane Rin Nigeria Limited, and Blue Bridge Nigeria Limited. They will be monitored by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

Other responsible stakeholders under the CLI are LAGESC to handle enforcement, the Waste Collection Operators to manage residential collection, and the Ministry of the Environment to manage the street sweepers. Mechanized street sweeping remains under the purview of Wastecare, Avatar, and Corporate Solutions.