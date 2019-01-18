Lai Mohammed fingers Atiku in Bank PHB collapse

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has questions to answer concerning his role in the fold-up of defunct Bank PHB, said Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information on Friday.

He stated in a briefing with pressmen that there is fresh evidence that Mr Abubakar was issued a check of 156 million Naira from the bank on January 13, 2009.

The Minister noted that although the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) may not go after the former Vice President, he should be ready to provide answers to Nigerians as soon as he gets back.

His comments come less than 24 hours after the PDP candidate arrived in the United States with the DG of the party’s Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The minister said, “In any event, anytime Alhaji Atiku Abubakar returns home, he has questions to answer following the fresh evidence that we have, that he benefitted from the slush funds that led to the collapse of the former Bank PHB.

“The paper trail which we have here shows that he benefitted to the tune of 156 million Naira from that slush fund and we have evidence here of the account mandate in the name of Atiku Abubakar, we also have a copy of the check in which the sum of N156 million was issued to Atiku Abubakar dated the 13th of January 2009 and of course we also have the statement of account within that period that confirms that this sum was actually paid into his account”.

