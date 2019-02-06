Lagos reroutes traffic ahead of Buhari’s visit

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign tour to Lagos State on Saturday, the state government on Wednesday announced traffic restrictions and diversion on some routes in the state.

Mr Demola Seriki, the Chairman, Transport Committee on APC Presidential Campaign, said at a news conference in Alausa, that all hands were on deck to ensure free flow of traffic while the visit lasted.

Seriki, a former Minister of State for Defence, said that the travel advisory was necessary to advise people on alternative routes.

According to him, this is to ensure that all those who would not be at the venue of the campaign do not get stuck in traffic.

He listed the 18 routes to be affected to include: Surulere and its environs, Marina Road, Ikorodu Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Third Mainland Bridge, Obalende and International Airport Road.

Other routes are Oshodi/Oworonshoki Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Jibowu, Yaba and its environs, Ijora Olopa, Apapa Road, Costain, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally is to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

He advised traders, transporters and residents in general to stay off Surulere axis in particular, as concentration would be on the axis.

Seriki said that the routes would be closed from 10.00a.m. to 6.00p.m, while alternative routes would be provided.

He said that over 500 officials of the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and 150 Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), policemen and Department of the State Security Service (DSS) were expected.

He said that they would manage the traffic and security in Lagos during the presidential campaign train.

The committee chairman said the visit, would afford the President opportunity to meet with the people and address them directly about his plans and programmes for them if re-elected into office in the forthcoming general elections.

Seriki, who said that over 100,000 supporters were targeted to be at the rally, pleaded for understanding of the situation by members of the public, urging them to come to the venue to receive the President.

Earlier, the Lagos state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, said that trucks would be barred from entering into the state as from Friday ahead of the campaign.

Omeje said that various truck unions had been duly informed of the restriction.

